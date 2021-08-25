Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis pleaded with supporters of County Clerk Tina Peters Tuesday to tell the AWOL local official she needs to return to western Colorado.
“So, if you do, or you know somebody who does, call Tina, tell her to come out of hiding and come home,” McInnis told the audience at a meeting of the Mesa County County Commission.
Tuesday’s meeting, which lasted for more than two hours, was scheduled to approve an amendment and contract extension between Mesa County and Dominion Voting Systems. During the meeting commissioners took questions and comments from residents who support Peters and are suspicious of the county’s election systems.
Peters has been in hiding since appearing at a voter-fraud conspiracy event in South Dakota.
During that same week, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold barred Peters from running local elections over allegations that she made or helped make copies of an election computer hard drive, gave an unauthorized person access to secure areas of the county’s Election Division, helped reveal special passwords to access election equipment and revealed it to voter-fraud conspiracy theorists. The District Attorney and the Federal Bureau of Investivation are investigating.
McInnis said amid all the turmoil, which included Griswold’s office decertifying some local election equipment, they only recently heard from Peters.
“Not until two days ago, through a third person, did Tina communicate with us,” McInnis said, adding that most of the message was in “biblical terms.”
McInnis said that the county would be willing to provide security for Peters in light of any threats against the missing clerk, but that the clerk’s office, which also handles things like vehicle registration and recording marriage licenses is “rudderless down there.”
The commissioners did vote unanimously to approve the agreement with Dominion, which would also allow for a ballot audit review module that would allow people to see images of all ballots cast for a cost of $3,300.
Before voting on the contract, the commissioners tried to address as many issues raised by community members as possible.
This included debunking claims made by audience members about the county elections, defending the selection of former Secretary of State Wayne Williams to run the elections while Peters is out, and defending the county’s agreement with Dominion.
“I voted for her. And you know how her votes were tabulated? With Dominion machines,” Commissioner Janet Rowland said.
Rowland also said the audience should not be surprised by the actions to decertify the election equipment given the alleged actions of the clerk, which included having security cameras monitoring the machines turned off for a period of time.
“If a Democrat clerk had shut off the cameras before bringing in an unauthorized person, you would not only demand the machines be thrown out, but that the clerk resign,” Rowland said. “And that’s the God’s honest truth.”