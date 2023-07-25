Patricia Weber
John Sheehan, Mind Springs Health CEO
Reporter
The two newest members of the Mesa County Public Health Board of Directors — Dr. Trish Weber and John Sheehan — are well known to many county residents.
The two, who were appointed by Mesa County commissioners on Tuesday, are to fill the two new positions added to the now seven-member board.
