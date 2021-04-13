All COVID-19 public health mandates in Mesa County except for those imposed by state, federal and corporations are to go away by Friday, under a resolution approved by the Board of County Commissioners on Monday.
More specifically, the county’s resolution says that anyone, individual or business, is free to follow whatever health guidelines they want, but also encourages county residents to respect whatever choice people or companies choose to impose.
The commissioners, along with Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr, emphasized that some businesses and government agencies — national chain stores and state and federal governments — operate under their own guidelines, and may still be imposing tighter restrictions.
“I am a big believer in private property rights, and I implore you to respect and abide by the rules that certain businesses, restaurants and organizations choose to enforce,” Commissioner Cody Davis said. “If you don’t like those rules, obviously you’re free to patronize another store that chooses otherwise.
“Secondly, this resolution is made by Mesa County unilaterally, and does not pertain to buildings under state or federal control,” Davis said. “This means that when you go into buildings like the post office, the IRS building, the airport, which is under TSA control, CPW (Colorado Parks and Wildlife), BLM (Bureau of Land Management), you name it, when you visit these buildings you are still going to have to follow their rules.”
As a result, the commissioners are asking county residents to be patient and respectful until everyone else catches up with the county’s actions.
Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide mask order is still in place until early May, but the governor did soften it for those counties that are seeing fewer new infections and hospitalizations.
Under Polis’ revised order, those counties that are in the lowest category in terms of restrictions don’t have to wear masks unless they choose. That doesn’t really matter, though, because the state’s color-coded COVID alert dial is set to go away Friday, too, Kuhr said.
As of right now, Mesa County still is in the second-lowest category, known as “blue,” but Kuhr expects the county will qualify for the lowest “green” category before the county’s resolution goes into effect at week’s end.
“We’re calling it ‘Safe Path Forward,’ ” he said. “Privately owned businesses will choose for themselves whether they will limit capacity and whether they will require face coverings, social distancing or other safety measures. They can choose to do that.”
Kuhr said that some businesses in the county say they either still are required by their owners or just want to continue following certain public health guidelines, and, like the commissioners, is asking the public to respect those choices.
He said that while he’d like to see more people get the vaccine, a sufficient number of people, particularly older or less healthy people who are more susceptible to the virus, have done so, and that has put the county in a good position to open things up.
He said that nearly 66% of people 70 and older, and 58.5% of those who are 60 to 69 in the county have received at least their first dose of one of the three available vaccines. Currently, 59% of county residents 70 and above, and 44.8% of those between the ages of 60 to 69, are fully vaccinated.
Overall, about 41% of all county residents have received at least their first dose. To date, more than 64,300 doses have been administered, and the health department continues to give up to 1,700 doses per day.
Still, the number of people who are willing to get the vaccine clearly is dwindling, he said, adding that there are an increasing number of open appointments available each day,
“At this pace, it would take nearly a year to vaccinate everyone in Mesa County,” Kuhr said. “There’s not an overwhelming demand. We’re not filling the appointments for the day. Every day, there are additional appointments left over. Of the individuals that come, 70% are for a second dose and only about 300 a day are there for their first.”
Still, as a result of those who are getting the vaccine, the county’s hospitalizations are down, with five in hospitals now, only one of which is in intensive care. The last recorded death from the coronavirus was about a month ago.
The county has had 124 deaths due to the virus, and 156 total deaths in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began a year ago.