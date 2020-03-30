Mesa County is now officially under a state of economic emergency.
The Board of County Commissioners signed off on that declaration Monday that was made by County Administrator Pete Baier, saying that it is needed to help the county access federal funds aimed at helping businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.
While the official designation says it's a “local disaster emergency,” something every other local government in the Grand Valley already has declared, Baier said this one really is aimed at economic matters caused by the pandemic.
“What this really does is it allows us to pull resources down, particularly with the new federal aid bill and the state, much quicker,” Baier said. “It allows us to bypass some of the bureaucracy and red tape and hopefully help our businesses out.
"I also know that all the board members are working closely with our ED (economic development) partners in the community looking to see how we can help out and continue to throw lifelines to our businesses, and at the same time protecting our own status for those primary care services that we have to do,” he added.
The declaration gives Baier the authority to temporarily suspend certain county policies “to ensure timely and adequate” reallocation of county resources to meet emergency needs. The declaration also gives Baier the authority to suspend any activity that may contribute to an increase in the risk to public health, and suspend activities that “needlessly deplete resources” in dealing with the pandemic.
At a meeting that was held mostly online and via telephone to ensure social distancing, the commissioners said they are expecting the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill that Congress approved and President Donald Trump signed into law last week to go a long way in helping people and local businesses survive the next several months.
“It’s kind of like hearing a siren in the distance, there’s help on the way,” Commissioner Scott McInnis said. “There will be lots of programs that will evolve over the next couple of weeks.”
In an update on the health crisis, Mesa County Department of Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr told commissioners that of the 12 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to date, five where from people who recently traveled somewhere and five others were “known” causes, such as being in contact with one of those traveling residents.
The cause of two of the cases, however, are listed as unknown.
“As soon as we get to five unknown cases, we will declare that we are seeing sustained community transmission,” Kuhr said. “At that point, my team is getting ready to go into a different phase. We’ll treat this as we do influenza each year because we don’t know the sources of influenza. Then we’ll have to look at things like hospital surge.”
Kuhr said one benefit for the region is that it’s somewhat isolated from major population areas, but warned that people shouldn’t be lackadaisical about the health crisis.
“How severe this hits us is really up to us as a community,” he said. “I don’t want people to get overly concerned, but I want everyone to know that our destiny is in our hands."