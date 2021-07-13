The Mesa County commissioners want Gov. Jared Polis to stop paying people who are receiving state or federal unemployment benefits an extra $300 a week because they believe it’s spurring them to not return to work.
That additional money, under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, goes to unemployed workers who are still receiving regular unemployment benefits, or getting weekly paychecks through various federal programs.
Those programs were created by Congress and former President Donald Trump last year to help people whose jobs were suspended or eliminated because of the pandemic.
But the three-member commission said it’s been going on too long, and it wants those payments to end by July 31. They said it is making it harder for employers to find the people they need to reopen or continue their businesses.
“Mesa County’s May 2021 unemployment rate was 6%; however, our job openings are at historic highs,” the three commissioners wrote in the letter to Polis on Monday. “Pre-pandemic, our unemployment rate for May of 2019 was 2.9%; however, our job openings are currently up 41% from where they were in May of 2019. Our economy is tracking towards pre-pandemic numbers, but we need the available workforce to meet the demand of our economy.”
The commissioners aren’t the first in the state or around the nation calling on governors to end those additional compensation payments. To date, more than two dozen states — all with Republican governors — have ended the supplemental payments, which are due to expire Sept. 6.
Last month, Colorado’s three Republican members of Congress — Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn — made a similar request of Polis, a Democrat.
His response to them was that not everyone is financially prepared to return to work, some because of the high cost of child care, if they can find it, and others for a variety of other reasons, including fears of contracting the coronavirus.
He said that’s particularly true in areas of the state with low vaccination rates where the Delta variant is more rampant, such as Mesa County.
In May, Polis instituted a program to help encourage people to get off the dole and back to work, offering a one-time payment of up to $1,600 if people returned to the workforce for at least two months.
Currently, about 161,000 Coloradans are receiving some form of state or federal unemployment benefit, most of which are also receiving the supplemental $300 weekly payment, about 3% of which are in Mesa County, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
While some praised the commissioners for taking this stance, others said they weren’t taking people’s concerns and issues with returning to work seriously.
“I was recently reading about the 26 states that have cut back on the $300; the result has been an uptick in job applications and going back to work of less than 1%,” said Scott Beilfuss, co-chairman of the Mesa County Democratic Party.
Like Polis, Beilfuss said many mothers are waiting for school to resume before deciding to return to the workforce, in part, because of child-care issues.
The commissioners, however, rejected many of those concerns.
Commissioner Janet Rowland said issues with child care have always been a problem, even before the pandemic.
“Lack of affordable child care is a problem, but it has been a problem long before the pandemic, and it will continue to be,” she said.
“And in terms of people who are concerned about being exposed to COVID, the vaccine has been available in Mesa County since January, it’s been available to all populations since early April. It’s at many locations, it’s free.”
While the three commissioners have been vaccinated, they are among only about 41% of the county’s eligible population to do so.