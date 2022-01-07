Starting next week, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners won’t hold their regular meetings on Monday mornings.
Instead, they will meet on Tuesdays.
The county said the reason for that change is to make things a bit easier for county staff, the public and the commissioners themselves, giving all an extra day in the week to make any needed adjustments in the board’s weekly agenda, and not requiring staff to work the weekend if changes are needed.
The change also helps keep things consistent when there is a Monday holiday.
“We’ve had people complain that Monday mornings are difficult to attend,” said Commissioner Cody Davis. “When agendas and supporting data are dropped on Fridays, it’s difficult to use the weekend to wrap ones head around all the material. Hopefully, Tuesdays will be better attended and give citizens and commissioners a better opportunity to be prepared.”
Each January, the commissioners rotate who serves as board chair. This year, that’s Davis. He replaces Commissioner Janet Rowland in that role. Commissioner Scott McInnis, who is serving his final year on the board because he’s term limited and can’t run again, served as chairman in 2020.
The role of the board’s chair is to preside over public meetings, help staff prepare agendas, sign documents approved by the board and generally act as the main spokesperson for the three-member panel.
The change in the commissioners’ regular administrative meetings also meant it had to move its weekly land-use meetings, which were held on Tuesdays. That meeting, which now will be on Wednesdays, isn’t always held each week because, oftentimes, there’s nothing to review.
When Davis and Rowland took office at the start of last year, they said one of their missions was to make the county more transparent in its dealings, which includes public meetings.
Under its annual resolution the commission adopts at the start of each new year, which not only sets when regular meetings are to be held but also official county holidays, the board approved holding meetings in the evenings, as needed, to allow more citizens to voice their concerns on whatever issues it is considering.