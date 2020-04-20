Even though the coronavirus aid package approved by Congress last month does not allocate funds to less populated cities and counties, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved sending a letter to Gov. Jared Polis on Monday lambasting him for not doing so anyway.
In the letter, the commissioners said not doing that is in defiance of congressional intent even though Congress didn't actually allocate any money for smaller local governments.
While some members of Congress, all of whom voted for the $2.2 trillion aid bill, have since said they want smaller local governments to get some of that money, the bill itself only gave direct payments to local governments that have populations of 500,000 or more.
Gov. Jared Polis and other state officials say that while that still may happen, it may not be in the direct distributions smaller local governments are clamoring for that larger communities expressly got under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
"Our focus now is not on dividing the pie, because we know that the CARES Act dollars will not be sufficient to cover the losses of state and local governments during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Colorado Department of Local Affairs said in a statement to The Daily Sentinel.
“One of the biggest gaps in the three stimulus efforts passed by Congress so far is that they largely left out local governments,” the statement added. "Businesses, both large and small, received roughly $1.1 trillion, while states and municipalities received $150 billion in relief funds, and small communities received no direct relief funds.”
The department went on to say that it is trying to work with local counties and municipalities that got no federal money to see if it can be included in a fourth coronavirus stimulus bill, something Polis also said.
Still, the governor said the commissioners allegations are not only false, but based on a faulty understanding of how the state's budget works.
"It's not even the prerogative of the governor to set the budget, it's the Legislature," Polis said. "We want to work with counties like Mesa to be on their side in helping to get the federal government to step up to meet those local budgetary needs that we know are strained in Grand Junction and Mesa County and cities and counties across our state."
The Associated Press reported Monday that President Donald Trump and congressional leaders are working toward an agreement on a fourth aid package worth more than $450 billion, but those talks stalled again.
That proposal, however, primarily is aimed at boosting an already depleted $350 billion fund for the Paycheck Protection Program by another $300 billion. That program allowed businesses to get forgivable loans to make their payrolls.
One of the sticking points is from congressional Democrats, who also want $75 billion for hospitals, $25 billion for testing and $150 billion for states and smaller local governments. GOP leaders have been opposing that last part of their plan, according to the AP.
Polis and other state officials said they, too, are working to get Congress to approve an aid bill that provides money for smaller local governments, saying those local governments and their lobbying groups, Colorado Counties Inc. and the Colorado Municipal League, need to join them in urging Congress to do so rather than accuse them of doing something they haven't.
Last week, Polis and U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., sent a joint letter to U.S. Senate leaders calling on them to approve a fourth COVID-19 aid bill, one that included money for smaller local governments.
Regardless, the state is saying the decision hasn’t yet been made what will happen to the $1.7 billion it is to receive under the bill. Five larger counties in the state, all in the Denver metropolitan area, are to share the remainder of the $2.2 billion allocated to Colorado.
House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder, said everyone from local governments to the state has been hard hit by a massive reduction in tax revenues, but that nothing has been decided when it comes to that federal money.
"There's a notion by some in Congress that they don't want to fund government. That they want to fund people," Becker said. "But that's what government does is fund people through specific and existing programs."