The Mesa County Board of Commissioners paused enacting a new ordinance to regulate cultivating marijuana Tuesday in order to get a little more input from Grand Valley residents.
The commissioners had planned to approve its ordinance on allowing the cultivation, manufacture and production of retail and medical marijuana — and a resolution of the county’s land-use codes at its land-use meeting today — but stopped that process after receiving comments from some residents requesting its delay because of concerns where the new operations might go.
The ordinance and land-use changes were called for after Mesa County voters last fall approved Ballot Questions 1A and 1C, which called for removing a county ordinance barring such cultivation and imposed a new excise tax of up to 5% on all sales or pot transfers.
The measures are expected to generate up to $752,000 a year, money that would be used to fund substance abuse programs and mental health services.
But because some residents said they were caught a bit off-guard over the county going ahead with its ordinance regulating the new operations, commissioners decided to delay voting on it until June 28 to give them a chance to meet with concerned citizens.
“I am surprised at the lack of knowledge about what’s going on here,” Scott High of High Country Orchards in Palisade told commissioners at their regular Tuesday meeting. “Most of my neighbors don’t seem to know that there’s anything going on as far as the possibility of open marijuana cultivation, at least in (agriculture areas) in that part of the county.”
High said some fruit growers in that area are concerned what impacts cultivation operations might have in their areas, including any new insect infestations they might attract that could be detrimental to fruit and grape crops.
“I would like to figure out how I could help out to at least get the word out that the county is faced with the problem of possibly passing open marijuana cultivation to a wide degree,” High said. “I think there are unintended consequences to this action that are going to be devastating, at least to difference segments of the population in the county, and I wish there were more conditional use permits hopefully put in place limiting the amount of this.”
Commissioners, however, said that boat sailed last fall when voters decisively approved allowing the practice, and have drafted an ordinance and land-use amendments to deal with those concerns.
Still, they said they were willing to discuss any other issues that those regulations might not adequately address.
“This is a direct result of the ballot initiative passing last fall that allowed for marijuana cultivation and manufacturing,” Commissioner Cody Davis told High. “Hearing from the community, we felt this necessary to push this off again to do more study on the issues. We’re trying to be responsive.”
Davis said the new operations would be limited to areas of the county that already are zoned for agricultural use. Those regulations also restrict how close they can be to residential areas, schools, churches and others highly trafficked areas.
Davis said the county wants to fully understand all potential impacts, but also doesn’t want to over regulate the operations.
County officials have been working on those regulations since the measures passed last fall, and announced a proposed ordinance on it more than a month ago. That proposed ordinance can be seen at http://blog.mesacounty.us/2022/05/notice-proposed-marijuana-ordinance.html.