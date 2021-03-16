Beef (or any other kind of meat). It’s what’s for dinner.
At least that’s what the Mesa County commissioners, along with several others across the state, want to see on Saturday as a protest to Gov. Jared Polis’ proclamation for a Meat-Out Day.
Like other local leaders scattered around the state, the commissioners approved a resolution calling March 20 “Meat-In Day.”
The county’s proclamation, similar to others across the state and nation, is meant to honor Colorado’s livestock and farming communities, saying they play a huge role in the state’s economy.
“I think it’s important to note that every cow that you see out standing in the field, pun intended, is worth $600 to $800 in our economy every single year,” said Janie VanWinkle, a local rancher and president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. “We’re about feeding people. We’re about food security. We want to make sure there’s a balanced diet available for all of our citizens in Mesa County, in Colorado as well as across the country and globally.”
While the Mesa County commissioners laid blame to the effort to get more people to give up eating meat on officials in Washington, D.C., Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky pointed the finger squarely at Polis.
“What the governor is doing is a slap in the face to the ranchers of our state,” Jankovsky said Monday, with that county’s commissioners approving a similar Meat-In Day resolution. “There’s 64 counties in Colorado. This is a slap in the face to at least 56 of them, if not more. He just continues to astound me, his lack of concern for his constituents in the rural part of the state.”
The governor of Nebraska also joined in the castigation of Polis for his proclamation. There, Gov. Pete Ricketts designed Saturday to be “Meat on the Menu Day,” saying Polis is trying to encourage people to adopt a vegan diet.
While Polis is promoting a Meat-Out Day on Saturday, he didn’t invent the event. The governor’s proclamation is not an executive order, and therefore, no one has to follow it.
It started in 1985 and has spread throughout the U.S. and to at least 20 other nations, according to Meatout.Org.
— Staff Writer Dennis Webb contributed to this report.