Mesa County commissioners are poised to pass a second ordinance dealing with rubbish left on private property.
The new ordinance targets not only abandoned recreational vehicles, as one approved by the commissioners late last year, but all trash, junk and garbage.
Like last year’s RVs ordinance, this one also allows county workers to access private property, clean it up and then charge the homeowner, but only after several warnings have been issued.
Commissioner Cody Davis said the new ordinance is aimed at the most egregious cases, and then only after property owners have been given ample time to clean up their own messes.
“In the past, there’s been this idea that because we have private property rights, people shouldn’t have to follow the rules,” Davis said. “In the past, it’s always been, ‘Well, the county is feckless. They won’t come after us. They give us a warning, but they won’t do anything.’ That’s not the case moving forward.”
Unlike the RV ordinance, which can come with fines of up to $400 for a third offense, this new one doesn’t include such penalties.
Instead, this ordinance can come with increased costs to property owners who fail to comply, and see county workers intervening.
Under the proposed ordinance, after county code enforcement workers determine a possible violation, and obtains an administrative warrant to access and clean up a property, the county can assess an extra 5% cost for inspections and other expenses beyond the actual cost of the clean up.
It also allows for an additional 10% increase in those costs if a property owner fails to pay within 30 days after a county cleanup.
Under the proposed rule, if the county has to go through collections, that could include having all costs tacked onto their property as a lien, or added to their annual property tax bills.