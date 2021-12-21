More than 50 county commissioners around the state, including on the Western Slope, have signed a letter to Gov. Jared Polis asking him to address issues with the state’s mental health safety net.
The commissioners signed on to the letter Monday at the behest of Mental Health Colorado, a Denver-based group that advocates for better mental health and substance abuse treatment.
That group was prompted to spearhead the call to Polis and the Colorado departments of Human Services and Health Care Policy and Financing after a scathing series of stories by the Colorado News Collaborative, a nonprofit news organization that specializes in in-depth reporting.
That group’s latest story focuses on Mind Springs, a Western Slope-based mental health network that has contracts with the state to provide mobile crisis services to numerous counties, some of which have ended their contracts with the private mental health provider.
The story, which was first published on Sunday, is highly critical of Mind Springs, saying it has failed to provide the services for which it is contracted to do.
In that story, Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland, who signed onto the letter says she’s tried to get answers about care from Mind Springs President and Chief Executive Officer Sharon Raggio, but so far hasn’t been satisfied with the answers.
“I’ve heard money’s an issue,” Rowland was quoted as saying in the CoLAB story. “I’ve at other times heard capacity or staff or state rules and regulations are the issue.
“We haven’t gotten to a real answer about what’s getting in the way.”
The letter also was signed by Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes and all three Montrose County commissioners, Keith Caddy, Sue Hansen and Roger Rash.
Commissioners in other Western Slope counties served by Mind Springs who also signed on include those in Routt, Grand and Summit counties.
“We have heard from Coloradans with lived experience and their families for years that the system wasn’t working, and that our most vulnerable Coloradans were falling through the cracks,” said Vincent Atchity, president and CEO of Mental Health Colorado. “This article raises broader public awareness about the great need for accountability regarding the use of taxpayer dollars and oversight to ensure that the needs of our hardest to serve populations are met.”
As a result of failures in the state system, several counties have found alternative means to fund more mental health and substance abuse services.
In November, Mesa County voters approved allowing marijuana growers to cultivate, manufacture and test pot products, and imposing an excise tax of up to 5% on the first sale or transfer by a retail marijuana cultivation facility.
The measure is expected to raise up to $752,000 a year in tax revenues, all of which are to be used to augment mental health and substance abuse treatment programs in the county above what it already spends on such services.
The letter calls on the state to ensure more accountability and transparency in how tax dollars are used, and to reform “perverse incentives to maintain high costs and low utilization” of state and county contracts awarded to providers.
“We are aware that the state is already working on community behavioral health provider payment reform; however, the current work group is made up almost entirely of CMHCs (community mental health centers) and their respective trade association,” the letter reads.
“The department must also end all practices and policies that essentially establish CMHCs as the only providers in Colorado’s behavioral health safety net system. The need for behavioral health care is too great, and the programs too diverse for any one entity to cover by themselves.”
Mind Springs now contracts with Mesa County for such programs as women’s substance abuse and psychiatric and detoxification, all at the cost of about $71,000 a year.
Mind Springs also has a mobile crisis team stationed at the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, but runs that program through a separate grant.
Mind Springs also has contracts for services with the county’s Department of Human Services and Criminal Justice Services, but those contract amounts weren’t available by press time.