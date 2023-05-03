Mesa County commissioners met behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss new allegations of possible improper financial actions initiated inside the Department of Public Health, an agency that the county has little control over because it has its own governing board.
The public notice for that executive session offered little justification for the meeting, other than to say it was to get legal advice “regarding conduct” of the Mesa County Health Department.
But in an email from County Attorney Todd Starr prompted by questions from The Daily Sentinel, he said the session was intended to discuss “financial misdeeds” by the department in addition to those discovered during a targeted audit the county had commissioned earlier this year.
That audit found discrepancies in how the department was handling outside contracts, and questioned some of the expenditures it had been paying in recent years. As a result, the commissioners called on the department to fire its executive director, Jeff Kuhr, but the five-member Board of Public Health declined to do so, saying the issues didn’t rise to that level.
Starr, however, said new information has come to light, and the commissioners wanted to discuss it with him and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein.
“Since our last executive session, we have received new information to include statements from former employees regarding financial misdeeds, and we intend to discuss these facts with the district attorney to ascertain how it may affect his prior investigation, and, with our attorney to discuss our options and strategy moving forward,” Starr wrote.
At the time of the February audit, commissioners had referred some matters to Rubinstein, saying they rose to the level of criminality. That was over $219.80 Kuhr spent in department money to purchase alcohol for staff workers during after-hours team-building meetings at a local restaurant, using gift cards.
In a March 14 memo, Rubinstein wrote that he told commissioners that day there was probable cause of a theft, and that there was a reasonable likelihood of a conviction. He decided not to file charges because the commissioners declined to pursue them, saying they preferred to “address this though other remedies.”
“The reason we could prove the charge is that it was through deception that Jeff purchased gift cards to hide that he was making unauthorized purchases,” Rubinstein wrote. “The fact that he went to lengths to hide the use of the money is further evidence that he knew that it was unauthorized.”
Rubinstein added that his investigators found more transactions than what commissioners were previously aware, to the tune of $100.
He said Tuesday that two charges could stem from it: a misdemeanor count of theft and a charge of first-degree official misconduct, also a class 1 misdemeanor. Each come with penalties of 6 to 18 months in jail, and fines of $500 to $5,000.
Kuhr, who has since paid the money back, said that during the first team-building session, he paid for the alcohol with his own money. But when he realized how expensive it would be for future sessions, which were held between March to May 2022, he consulted with his financial staffers, who suggested the use of the gift cards. He has since paid the money back.
Will Hays, chairman of the public health board, said after the audit was released that Kuhr didn’t personally benefit from the use of the gift cards, and saw no fraud or intent to commit fraud.
It isn’t unusual for taxpayer dollars to be used for such things. The commissioners, for example, have acknowledged that they have used taxpayer money in the past to pay for events that they attend, such as at the annual Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce banquet, which includes wine. They said that’s an issue they intend to address.
In an email to Kuhr on Monday from The Sentinel about Tuesday’s executive session asking if he knew what it was about, he wrote: “I have no idea. It never ends.”
In response to the audit and the commissioners’ concerns, the public health board initiated a five-point action plan in February, part of which called for getting prior approval of gift cards by Kuhr and the board, and barring holding events outside of its offices unless approved by the board or its chair.
The plan also called for changes in how contracts are awarded, abiding more strictly to the county’s financial policies, revising how it tracks and codes procurements, and better training department financial staffers on county procedures.
Before that plan could be fully put in place, the commissioners last month cut in half — by $238,997 — the amount of money the county had appropriated to the department this year, saying they still had ongoing concerns about how it was spending its money.
Most of its $11.8 million annual budget comes directly from state and federal sources. As a result, the county’s portion makes up only about 4% of its annual spending plan, but that doesn’t include the space it also provides to the department or other in-kind services, such as building maintenance and human resources.
The commissioners’ moves didn’t stop there.
Last week, they appointed Commissioner Janet Rowland to the public health board, something not unheard of in other counties. Although commissioners have little day-to-day control of the department, it does have the authority to appoint its board, members on which serve five-year terms.