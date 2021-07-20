Seven finalists are in the running to be Mesa County’s new director of its Human Services Department to replace Tracey Garchar, who died unexpectedly last spring.
The seven are from a pool of 19 applicants.
While six of the seven have direct ties to the Grand Valley, some at one time or another working for Garchar or in the department, three still live and work in the area.
One is Curtis Englehart, who now directs the Mesa County Workforce Center. Englehart was a main force in the past couple of years in partnering with the department and Colorado Mesa University to help people find jobs.
For a short period in 2015, he served as human services administrator.
Another local resident who has applied is Joseph Kellerby, who now is the child welfare/adult protection division director in the Mesa County department, moving into that position in 2018 after spending three years as the department’s child welfare manager.
Kellerby has been with the department in its child welfare division since 2008.
The third is Roy McGlochlin, who is the support services coordinator at the Grand Junction Regional Center. He’s been with the Colorado Department of Human Services in various capacities since 2008, mostly for the Grand Junction Youth Service Center.
He once was a correctional officer in the Rifle Correctional Center.
The remaining four work outside of the county but have ties on the Western Slope.
They are:
n Ann Rosales, who is a child and family program specialist in Denver for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, but also was once director of the Division of Child Welfare for the Colorado Department of Human Services.
Prior to that, she worked for the county’s Human Services Department in child welfare services, including as an administrator and co-director of its child welfare division from 2011 to 2014.
n Jill Calvert, who has been the director of the Children, Youth and Family Services Division in the El Paso County Department of Human Services since 2018.
Prior to that, she held a similar position for Broomfield County Health and Human Services and also worked as a child welfare director and supervisor in Mesa County from 2001 to 2016.
n Kari Daggett, who is deputy director of the Adams County Human Services Department since last year, and has worked in the state Human Services Department helping to head its child welfare division.
From 2003 to 2018, she held various positions in the Mesa County department, as child welfare director, child welfare permanency manager, child welfare supervisor, in-home case management and as a senior case manager.
n Matthew Dodson is director of the Archuleta Department of Human Services in Pagosa Springs.
Prior to that, he was a child protection supervisor and human services manager in the La Plata County Department of Human Services, where he also worked as a case manager.