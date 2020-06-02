Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters objected to the Mesa County Board of Commissioners naming a Democrat on Monday to oversee a recall effort against her, saying she would prefer former GOP Secretary of State Wayne Williams to take on that roll instead.
Williams said he was not interested in the job at the time he was asked about it, and Commissioner Rose Pugliese said it was “awkward” for Peters to attempt to name the person who would oversee the legal aspects of an election process to recall her.
Pugliese said the commissioners have little discretionary power when it comes to all this. By law, if a person who is the subject of a recall attempt also oversees the petition and election process, someone else has to be named.
That’s exactly what the commissioners did when they appointed Eagle County Treasurer Teak Simonton to the post. She was one of four people who initially expressed an interest in the job, two of whom later withdrew. One of them was Williams.
Of the two who remained, Simonton had by far the most experience in conducting elections and verifying petition signatures, even overseeing a recall, County Administrator Pete Baier told the commissioners. Prior to being elected treasurer, Simonton served 14 years in the Eagle County’s elections division, eight as its clerk.
Ironically, Williams told The Daily Sentinel he might have stayed in the running if Peters had hired Brandi Bantz to head her elections division sooner. Bantz is an experienced elections official who worked with Williams for years when he was El Paso County clerk, a position he held before being elected secretary of state in 2014.
“Before Brandi was hired, I told them that it would not be very economical for me to do it given the logistics of where I live, and that my rate reflects the fact that I am an attorney,” said Williams, who now serves on the Colorado Springs City Council. “At that time, I didn’t know of someone in the (Mesa County clerk’s) office that I felt could handle the day-to-day tasks. With Brandi there, the calculus is very different.”
Bantz started the job as director of elections just last month.
Amanda Polson, who is heading the recall effort, said she, too, wouldn’t have had a problem with Williams serving in that role, saying “we respect Wayne’s ability to govern elections well.”
Regardless, Polson said she planned to submit wording for her proposed petitions to Simonton later today. By law, she has seven days to approve or reject it.
State laws makes it very difficult to recall sitting elected officials. By law, petition gathers only have 60 days after their petitions are approved to collect the required number of signatures from registered voters. In this case, that’s 25% of the total votes that Peters received when elected in November 2018. That’s 12,192.
Polson, however, said her effort is shooting for about 18,000, in part, because rejection of signatures is very common, usually for such reasons as incomplete information from a signer or unreadable signatures, all of which have to be verified through the Statewide Voter Registration System.
Simonton said she hoped to ease Peters’ mind about any perceived biases, saying she has none.
“I have several customers here: the recall backers, the county government, the constituents of the county and Ms. Peters,” said Simonton, who was listening in to the commissioners’ discussion on her appointment. “Fairness, process accuracy and appropriate transparency are my guiding principles for this process.”
PETERS VOICES HER CONCERN OVER RECALL
In addition to objecting to Simonton’s appointment, Peters complained about the need for a recall, saying it would cost Mesa County taxpayers up to $200,000 to conduct.
“I feel that this is a burden on the taxpayers,” Peters said. “I don’t want to make this a partisan issue, but I think that the people of Mesa County elected me as a Republican candidate, and to bring in a Democrat … I’ve been getting calls all weekend about how outraged the citizens of Mesa County are that a duly elected, by-the-people clerk is trying to be recalled.”
In a text message, Peters later told the Sentinel that she didn’t believe the commissioners were fair in how they came up with Simonton, saying “it was already decided in a strange behind-the-scene” fashion that she didn’t learn of until last Friday.
Polson said the recall effort is needed because Peters is incapable of doing the job, first pointing to the 574 uncounted ballots from last fall’s election that were found months later in a drop box located just outside her office in the Mesa County Central Services Building on Spruce Street.
Polson also said that Peters seems incapable of retaining an experienced staff.
Since taking office, Peters has had more than two dozen people come and go from her 32-person office, including three top elections managers.
Two more people in the elections division have left the office in the past two months, elections coordinators Shana Martin and Cindy Nelson, according to county position records.
“We continue to see things that make us greatly question her ability to be clerk and her ability to fill the role as clerk,” Polson said. “We believe she’s not capable of acting in the best interest of Mesa County as clerk and recorder. When you have employees turn over at the rate that she has had, there’s no way you can possibly stay on top of all the statutory functions required to do the job.”
Polson said her RecallClerkTina.com group is a bipartisan effort that includes Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters.
She said many of them have donated money or in-kind services to the campaign to pay for petitions and that website.
Polson said that the office has seen several other election irregularities since Peters took office, including some duplicate ballots during the presidential primary in March, questionable rejection of signatures for a commissioner candidate and ending a long-standing relationship with area municipalities in conducting their elections, causing them to spend more taxpayer dollars.
The campaign also says Peters used county money to provide herself with a special parking space, used taxpayer dollars to renovate her office and has missed statutory deadlines in the office’s recording division, exposing the county to potential lawsuits.