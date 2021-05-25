The Mesa County Board of Commissioners named four new finalists for its county attorney position Monday, including former 21st Judicial District Attorney Pete Hautzinger, who now works as a federal prosecutor in Grand Junction.
The other three are Deputy Mesa County Attorney Jeremy Savage, Assistant 7th Judicial District Attorney Robert Zentner, and Todd Starr, who has worked as a county attorney in three Western Slope counties.
The four finalists are the result of a third attempt by county commissioners to replace former County Attorney Patrick Coleman, whose contract was not renewed in January after six years on the job.
In the first round, commissioners named two finalists, offering the job to one who later turned them down. In the second round, commissioners named former Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese as their sole finalist, but she later withdrew her application before the job was offered.
Thirteen new applicants applied for the job.
Here is a brief rundown on each finalist:
■ Before taking the job as an assistant U.S. attorney in 2015, working out of the federal courthouse in Grand Junction, Hautzinger was the elected district attorney for the 21st Judicial District, which comprises all of Mesa County.
He held that job for 10 years, from 2005 to 2015, getting elected twice as the Republican candidate. Prior to that, he worked as the chief deputy district attorney in the county from 1992 to 2004.
In that time, Hautzinger tried to get elected to the Colorado Senate, running as a Democrat against then Sen. Ron Teck, R-Grand Junction, in 1998.
Hautzinger started his legal career after graduating from the University of Colorado Law School in 1988 as a deputy district attorney in Adams County. He worked there until 1992 when he moved to Mesa County.
■ Like Hautzinger, Starr also has a long career working as a public and private attorney. He currently is partner in a Pagosa Springs law firm, but has the contract as county attorney for both Archuleta and Rio Blanco counties, something he’s been doing since 2018.
Prior to that, Starr was the Archuleta County attorney from 2009 to 2019. He was the county’s in-house attorney for most of that time, but left to go into private practice in 2015, still retaining the county as its part-time attorney under contract.
During his tenure, Starr was the subject of some controversy, garnering several complaints about him from local media and Pagosa Springs residents, one of which led to an official misconduct charge made to the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission in 2016.
That panel, however, cleared Starr of all complaints against him, saying he violated no provisions of the state’s ethics laws.
Currently, Starr is the subject of a complaint filed against him in February by a court-appointed trustee in a federal bankruptcy case, according to documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.
In the complaint against him — Starr has delayed filing a response three times — that trustee alleges that Starr, without the trustee’s knowledge or approval from the bankruptcy court, helped sell property that was part of a Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding.
“Starr knew the transfer of the proceeds from the sale of the real property was not authorized by the court, the trustee or the bankruptcy code,” the complaint reads. “Starr engaged in gross misconduct tantamount to fraud and overreaching.”
Starr, a failed finalist for the Garfield County attorney’s job in 2011, also served as the Dolores County attorney from 2000 to 2009. He calls working as Mesa County’s attorney “a dream job.”
■ Zentner has worked for both the 7th and 21st judicial districts offices on and off since 2002.
Currently, he’s assistant district attorney in the 7th, overseeing 12 other attorneys spread over four offices in six counties. The district includes Delta, Montrose, Gunnison, San Miguel, Ouray and Hinsdale counties.
From 2008 to 2011, he worked in the Mesa County Attorney’s Office handling dependency and neglect cases. In years he wasn’t working as a deputy DA or assistant county attorney, he’s worked in private practice.
Zentner earned his law degree from the University of Denver in 2000, the same college where he earned a master’s degree in business administration. His undergraduate degree is in finance and business administration from the University of Colorado.
■ Like Zentner, Savage also worked as a deputy district attorney in Mesa County prior to coming to work in the county attorney’s office in 2017.
A graduate of Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Savage began serving as chief deputy county attorney under Coleman in 2017, supervising the office’s human services division. His undergraduate degree is in economics from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
He’s handled many of the legal issues that the county attorney’s office does, child and adult welfare matters.
Prior to that, Zentner worked as a senior trial deputy district attorney, working for Hautzinger and now District Attorney Dan Rubinstein.
Whomever gets the job — commissioners are to interview each one over the next three weeks — will oversee an office of 17 employees, including eight attorneys. The office provides assistance for everything from reviewing and drafting county contracts, defending the county in lawsuits, and handling legal issues for the Human Services Department, primarily in child abuse and at-risk adult cases.
When Coleman left the position, he was earning $185,000 a year.