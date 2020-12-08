The Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved a $195 million 2021 budget Monday, one that includes a 1.5% merit pay raise for its 1,200 employees, but also an average 8.8% hike in their health insurance premiums.
Despite that larger percentage for health care, most employees will see a net increase in their paychecks, said County Administrator Pete Baier.
The 2021 budget is an increase of 3.86% over this year’s spending plan.
“We’re presenting a conservative budget, a balanced budget, but one that allows us to continue to react to what’s going on in our community, and fund our major critical core services,” Baier said.
The county’s health plan costs are expected to increase 12% next year, but officials are absorbing the bulk of it by allocating a $1.2 million hike in its employer contribution to the plan. For rank-and-file employees, their monthly premiums are to increase from $40 to $43 for individual plans and $300 to $342 for family plans.
The county also is doubling its current 0.5% match to 1% for the retirement account it offers to employees who have signed up for it, while also continuing to fund its tuition reimbursement program for workers who seek additional training.
Despite the pandemic and what it did to the state’s economy, Mesa County still reaped a 5.6% increase in sales tax revenues compared to a year ago, and a slightly better unemployment rate of 6.2% compared to the state average of 6.7%, and a national rate of 8.4%.
At the beginning of the year, the county only anticipated a 2% increase in sales tax revenues, and is budgeting for the same increase next year.
The budget does not include any expected refunds under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights because 2019 revenues did not exceed the TABOR cap. To help avoid exceeding that cap in next year’s budget, the county approved a slightly lower property tax mill levy of 11.703, 1.309 mills lower than the normal 12.162 mills.
“Once we get past 2020, we’re looking into ‘21, ‘22, ‘23, we are looking at persistent TABOR refunds in those future years,” said county Budget Manger Jeremy Caudle. “But as of the end of 2020, it’s not yet clear. We’ll have a firm picture around February once we close out the books.”
As usual, nearly 60% of the county’s general fund, its primary checking account, goes to public safety functions, such as building inspections, coroner, criminal justice, animal services, district attorney’s office and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and detention center.
The budget also only calls for two new hires, a victim rights specialist in the DA’s office and a risk management specialist in the county’s human resources department.