The Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved new ordinances this week dealing with the cultivation of marijuana, something voters approved during last year’s general election.
The new ordinance is limited to such things as where and how cultivation operations can be established, and is limited to more rural areas of the county.
Commissioners said that’s because the state already has extensive regulations on marijuana.
“A lot of people may read this and think, ‘Wow, this isn’t a lot of regulation for manufacturing and cultivation of marijuana,’ but all of this conforms to the Colorado marijuana code, which is a robust ... regulation on how people can manufacture,” said Commissioner Cody Davis.
The ordinance and land-use changes were spurred after Mesa County voters last fall approved Ballot Questions 1A and 1C, which called for removing a county ordinance barring such cultivation and imposing a new excise tax of up to 5% on all sales or pot transfers.
The measures are expected to generate up to $752,000 a year, money that is to be used to fund substance abuse programs and mental health services.
The commissioners delayed approving the new ordinance last month after some residents said they were concerned with how it would regulate the new operations, saying such operations could adversely impact fruit growers in the Grand Valley.
The ordinance limits where marijuana cultivation or testing facilities can be located, including barring it in residences or restaurants, and then only in unincorporated areas of the county. The ordinance also dictates how it can be transported to retail stores, using only state-licensed marijuana transporters.
The ordinance also sets enforcement rules for operations that fail to get a county license, or violates any provisions in it.
Commissioners approved the new ordinance despite calls from some residents to put more restrictions in place, such as set-back rules near schools or agricultural crops.
“This county’s an agricultural community,” Commissioner Scott McInnis said. “The voters voted very strongly to support this. We have a right to farm.”
The commissioners also approved a resolution setting new fees for the new facilities. In addition to annual $2,500 licensing fees for a cultivation facility, products manufacture or a testing facility, they also have to pay $3,500 to apply for those licenses.