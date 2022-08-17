Without raising taxes, should Mesa County be allowed to use money in its capital improvement fund to help refund excess revenues collected beyond caps set under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights?
That is the basic question that county commissioners are asking in a measure they officially placed on this fall’s ballot on Tuesday.
The issue is that because the county collected $12.7 million more last year than it is allowed to keep under TABOR, it has to pay that money back to county residents.
But because of a measure approved by county voters about a decade before TABOR was enacted in 1992 that imposed a 2% county sales tax and allocated one half it to go toward capital expenses, all of that TABOR refund must be paid back through the county’s general fund.
As a result, while only about 55% of county sales tax revenue goes into its general fund, it would be liable to pay 100% of the refund. Doing so would mean deeper cuts in non-capital improvement expenses, such as public safety and human services.
“The best way to think about it is, we have two piles of money — there’s a lot more piles, but two big piles — one is collected into the general fund, and the other one is collected only in the capital fund,” Commissioner Cody Davis said at Tuesday’s regular weekly meeting.
“So when we have to return $12.7 million only from the general fund, it’s going to affect departments like elections or sheriff more than it’s going to affect roads and bridges and other departments,” he added. “It’s really just a matter of us being able to balance a budget more equitably.”
Having to refund TABOR excess also would impact the additional 0.37% public safety tax that county voters approved in 2017, a sales tax hike that goes to the Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement and the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office.
Money from the capital fund goes toward roads and bridges, but also county infrastructure, such as fleet vehicles, transit, information technology, county buildings and public works projects.
All of this hasn’t been an issue with previous TABOR refunds because of the new mechanism the county is using this year to refund that excess revenue. Instead of lowering the county’s property tax rate as commissioners have done in the past, they’ve opted instead to refund the money through individual checks to county residents who were active registered voters as of Aug. 1.
Currently, there are less than 104,000 active registered voters in the county. Divided by $12.7 million, that means each would receive about $122.
The commissioners have contracted with a private company to process those checks at a cost of about $75,000. Checks that ultimately aren’t cashed are to go into the state’s unclaimed property fund, giving people another way of getting their money if they were registered to vote in the county but since have moved away and not updated those registrations. To check that fund, go to colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com after the checks are mailed sometime this fall.
The county’s refunds are similar, but not related to, the TABOR refunds the state is in the process of sending to Colorado taxpayers. Earlier this month, the state started mailing $750 checks to individual Coloradans who have already filed their 2021 income tax returns.
State taxpayers who have filed for an extension on their 2021 income taxes have until Oct. 17 to do so, and won’t see their checks until January. Coloradans who aren’t required to file an income tax return still can get a refund check if they file for benefits under the state’s Property Tax/Rent/Heat Rebate program. To do so, go to tax.colorado.gov/PTC-rebate.
County officials said they couldn’t use that tax filing method because they don’t have access to state income tax filers. They also have said that they opted for the direct checks primarily because the excess TABOR revenues came from sales tax revenues, and returning that money through property taxes isn’t fair to taxpayers who don’t own property.