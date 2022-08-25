The Mesa County commissioners unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a 2.35 megawatt community solar garden on approximately 14 acres just east of Fruita. Once complete, the solar farm will be similar to this one located next to Interstate 70, just past exit 26.
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a 2.35 megawatt community solar garden on approximately 14 acres just east of Fruita. Once compete, the solar farm will be similar to this one that is located next to Interstate 70 just past exit 26.
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a 2.35 megawatt community solar garden on approximately 14 acres just east of Fruita. Once compete, the solar farm will be similar to this one that is located next to Interstate 70 just past exit 26.
The Mesa County commissioners unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a 2.35 megawatt community solar garden on approximately 14 acres just east of Fruita. Once complete, the solar farm will be similar to this one located next to Interstate 70, just past exit 26.
Scott Crabtree
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a 2.35 megawatt community solar garden on approximately 14 acres just east of Fruita. Once compete, the solar farm will be similar to this one that is located next to Interstate 70 just past exit 26.
Scott Crabtree
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a 2.35 megawatt community solar garden on approximately 14 acres just east of Fruita. Once compete, the solar farm will be similar to this one that is located next to Interstate 70 just past exit 26.
Mesa County residents who want to buy into solar power, but don’t want to install their own panels soon are to have another community solar project they can turn to.
At its land-use meeting on Wednesday, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a 2.35 megawatt community solar garden on nearly 14 acres just east of Fruita.
The project, which would be on a strip of agricultural land just northeast of Rim Rock Elementary School and would stretch to 19 Road, would generate enough electricity to power 530 homes for a year.
Like other community solar gardens in the county, homeowners and businesses who get their power through Xcel would be able to lease space in it, said David Watts, director of product development for US Solar, the company asking to build it.
“We are developing or constructing 14 community solar gardens across the state, including this one,” said Watts, whose company has offices in Denver, Minnesota, Connecticut and Virginia.
“US Solar seeks to develop community solar gardens that seamlessly integrate into a community, provide electricity, cost savings, raising tax base, support landowner rights and strengthen the local environment and wildlife,” he told the commissioners. “There’s no public opposition to this project. We had a community meeting and invited all the neighbors. No one attended that except for the landowner.”
No one spoke out against the project at the commission meeting either, and officials with the adjacent elementary school said they hoped to buy into the project, too, Watts said.
The conditional use permit requires the project to be completely fenced, and to insure that dust is kept to a minimum, something solar farms routinely do anyway to maximize solar power generation.
The solar garden will include a perimeter fence that is up to 8 feet tall, and one that allows for small animals to get through but not anything else. The panels are to have single-axis trackers that allow the panels to move with the sun, Watts said.
Once complete, it would be the fifth community solar garden in the county that generates power through Xcel, according to the utility’s website.
Grand Valley Power built one of the county’s first community solar gardens in 2017. Two years earlier, it built a 2 megawatt garden to benefit Mesa County School District 51 and Grand Junction.
This is the second solar farm to get approval from county commissioners this month. On Aug. 10, the commissioners approved a conditional use permit for a 151-acre solar farm that is expected to generate up to 48 megawatts of power.
That project, planned for north of Interstate 70 near the Grand Junction Regional Airport, is to be built by the energy company SolarGen. Elsewhere on the Western Slope, the Delta County Board of Commissioners this month approved an 80-megawatt project on 475 acres of land that was earlier rejected amid concerns over loss of farmland in the area.