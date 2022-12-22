Mesa County’s Code Compliance Service now has a tool to crack down on messy RVs parked on county land or rights of way, under a new ordinance approved by commissioners earlier this week.
The ordinance is primarily aimed at people living in RVs who park them on public land, but also can include illegal campers.
County officials said it was needed because code officers and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office lacked real authority to do anything about the worst of them.
Under the new ordinance, the county now has the authority to establish new regulations and limitations on residing on county-owned land, and to impose fines on anyone who violates them.
While enforcement of the ordinance can come with possible criminal penalties, it primarily would be a civil infraction punishable through a series of fines, $200 for a first offense, $300 for a second, and $400 for a third. Those fines would be assessed per violation and can mount for each day that violation continues.
“During 2022, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Code Enforcement and the Bureau of Land Management have removed a total of 14 RVs, 10 BLM and 4 MSCO,” said Capt. Todd Sorenson, who oversees the law operations division in the sheriff’s office.
“This has resulted in 184,000 pounds of trash, 500 pounds of hazardous waste and 32,000 pounds of recyclable material,” he added. “This includes three separate encampments.”
County Attorney Todd Starr said the new ordinance is being done now in anticipation of court precedent that could negate outright government camping bans on grounds that they violate the Eighth Amendment rights of the homeless.
That amendment protects people from cruel and unusual punishment and excessive fines and bail.
Starr said some camping bans around the nation have been struck down by the courts, so this one had to be carefully drafted in hopes of avoiding any legal challenge, and to strike a proper balance between serving the needs of the public while not trampling on the rights of the homeless.
That’s why the ordinance focuses on health and safety when it comes to dealing with temporary or permanent RV campers, such as leaving waste on public lands, Starr said.
“The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office receives citizen complaints regarding abandoned and occupied RVs, trailers, et cetera that are located throughout unincorporated Mesa County,” Starr said. “The complaints are made by citizens of Mesa County and are out of concern for health and safety issues. The number of complaints are not quantified, but are of a magnitude such that it is necessary to address the issue by ordinance.”
County officials, too, said the new ordinance isn’t meant to crack down on the homeless.
A similar camping ordinance that Grand Junction first passed in 2019, which also includes a citation for violators, hasn’t resulted in anything like a crackdown on the homeless.
In a May memo to the Grand Junction City Council on that ordinance, which the council reenacted that month to place a two-year sunset clause in it, then Police Chief Doug Shoemaker wrote that his officers have only issued 14 citations since the ordinance went into effect.
“Since having the camping ban, the intent of the Grand Junction Police Department wasn’t to write every violator, it was to utilize the ordinance in a prudent and judicious manner that would only result in citations for those who ignored police requests to leave the restricted area,” Shoemaker wrote. “Though we do not track illegal camping specifically as a call type, we do know we made well over 1,000 contacts during this time frame.”
Generally, city police will ticket an illegally parked RV if it’s been in the same space for 72 hours or more, police officials say.
Shoemaker also wrote that enforcement of the city’s ordinance starts with officers referring violators to available services, such as homeless shelters and food banks, something that Greg St. Martin, the county’s code compliance officer, said intends to do as well.
Both said citations are intended to address people who don’t take advantage of those referrals.