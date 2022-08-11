061022-news-SolarProject01-ml

daily sentinel staff

SolarGen’s application for a Mesa County conditional-use permit is for the parcel of land, seen above, for a proposed solar plant. The state-owned land is north of Interstate 70 and east of Grand Junction Regional Airport.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

The Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved a conditional use permit Wednesday for a 151-acre solar farm, one that is to generate up to 48 megawatts of power.

The project is located north of Interstate 70 just east of the Grand Junction Motor Speedway on desert property owned by the Colorado State Land Board.