SolarGen’s application for a Mesa County conditional-use permit is for the parcel of land, seen above, for a proposed solar plant. The state-owned land is north of Interstate 70 and east of Grand Junction Regional Airport.
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved a conditional use permit Wednesday for a 151-acre solar farm, one that is to generate up to 48 megawatts of power.
The project is located north of Interstate 70 just east of the Grand Junction Motor Speedway on desert property owned by the Colorado State Land Board.
As such, revenues generated from leasing the land to the energy company that wants to built it, SolarGen, goes to help fund public schools.
“We work diligently to find land that is similar to this, that is barren, has no water, doesn’t impact the water rights of a community, doesn’t impact economically a community, and one we hope provides a net benefit to land that at present is producing very little,” SolarGen CEO and founder, Carmine Iadarola, told commissioners.
“This land has been trespassed on,” he added. “We have the sheriff out there, we’ve got piles of stolen bicycles, we’ve got illegal drug (transactions) going on. It’s a constant source of complaints by the neighbor, and is a liability for the State Land Board.”
Iadarola also said the county’s economy also would benefit from 50 short-term construction jobs needed to build the project, a $55 million infrastructure impact and about $175,000 a year in tax revenues.
Additionally, the area would benefit from keeping trespassers off the land, and preventing people from dumping their trash there, something that happens often.
The owners of the new solar farm are working with the nearby Grand Junction Regional Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration to study whether there would be any glare from the solar panels that might interfere with air travel.
It also plans to do a study on whether the area has burrowing owls. If so, the project would be built during winter months when owls are not nesting.
The project, which could take years to build, is to be named after Grand Junction’s first school teacher, Nannie Blain.
“The State Land Board is a trustee of this land for the purposes of raising money for the schools ... so we thought it was appropriate to name it after the first school teacher in Mesa County,” Iadarola said. “This is a point of misconception by a number of comments that were made (about the project). They think it is public land. It is land that is owned by a trust. And the State Land Board instructed me to say that anyone who’s on it is trespassing.”
Iadarola said there is some dispute as to the spelling of Nannie Blain’s last name.
According to the Museum of Western Colorado’s website, Blain was spelled with an “e.”
The website says she taught in the Grand Valley in the 1880s, quitting after her school was destroyed by a flood caused when attempts were made to bring irrigation water to the dirt-floor, one-room schoolhouse. Her full name was Nancy “Nannie” Blaine Underhill, who died in Grand Junction in 1949.