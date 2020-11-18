The Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved a sweeping land management plan Tuesday in dealing with federal lands, and not everyone likes what’s in it.
The plan, which is 1,114 pages long, lists the county’s preference on a variety of subjects related to federal lands, from grazing rights to water use to extraction industries.
The plan has no force of law, but is something most counties that have large sections of federally managed land are putting together to make clear to federal agencies their general sense of what they would like to see happen with them.
About 73% of the land in Mesa County is managed by the federal government, the preponderance of which is under the control of the Bureau of Land Management.
And while the commissioners said the plan doesn’t contain anything new in terms of its previous policies on how federal lands such be used, a handful of critics said that’s not necessarily a good thing.
The plan, for example, doesn’t address the long-term impacts of climate change, they said.
“The plan is considerably improved over earlier drafts and many of the hard edges of the text have been smoothed,” said Scott Braden, director of the Grand Junction-based Colorado Wildlands Project. “But the values in this plan, I believe, are still biased towards an extractive view of natural resources, rather than reflecting the growing reality that our local economy and quality of life are more dependent on what’s happening above ground, like access to recreation, conservation of wildlife habitat and protecting our incredible scenery.”
The plan, most of which stems from previous policy statements the commissioners have made over the years, calls for such things as more logging, greater access to oil and gas drilling, limited regulations on wildlife management and taking natural impacts to air quality into account before imposing stricter air quality regulations.
Although the plan does address carbon sequestration in relation to forest management, it makes no mention of climate change.
While the plan does address the need for using more renewable energy, it focuses more on hydroelectric power, though it does call for utility-scale solar facilities on federally managed lands.
In each category of resource management — such things as forests, water, air, geology, energy and agriculture — the main themes behind each is economic development.
Commissioner Rose Pugliese said those who oppose some parts of the plan shouldn’t be surprised.
“We did not do anything in secret or in silence, so if you did not agree with us before, you’re not going to agree with us now,” she said. “The positions that are in this plan are consistent with the positions we’ve taken on federal issues on a state and national level. When it comes to climate change, we could not include climate change in this plan because our board has never taken an position on climate change.”
Pugliese said if the plan’s detractors want the county to take up a position on that issue, they should discuss the matter with the two new commissioners — Republicans Janet Rowland and Cody Davis — who are set to come into office next year.