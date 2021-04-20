The Mesa County Board of Commissioners started a third round in its search for a new county attorney Monday after a second finalist — former Commissioner Rose Pugliese — withdrew from consideration last week.
While the commissioners never told the public that they had initially offered the job to Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Lee Springer last month after their first round of searching — and still haven’t formally done so — it turns out they did.
Even though it’s incumbent on the county to make that information public, and not the responsibility of the applicant to do so, that information only became publicly known when Springer herself told The Daily Sentinel that she had changed her mind about the position after the job had been offered to her more than a month ago.
Springer said she felt compelled to do so because she didn’t think it was fair that it appeared she had been passed over for the job. The issue Springer had is that the commissioners made it appear so by not saying she had been offered the job and subsequently withdrew.
When commissioners named Pugliese as a sole finalist after their second round of searching, county officials expressly said that all six original candidates from the first round — including Springer — continued to be in the running for the job along with another six from the second, when Pugliese applied and later was named the only finalist for the job.
“Conservations with the elected DA Dan Rubinstein about what I really enjoy doing, and why I love what I get to do, that heavily influenced my decision to stay,” said Springer, who was one of two finalists in the first round of the commissioners’ search.
“It’s a big job, which is part of the reason why they’re in a third round,” Springer said. “It was an honor to be asked, and ultimately it really was just balancing what I enjoy doing. I don’t know if it’s that common that people actually say truthfully that they love what they’re doing. I feel blessed to be a person who can say that.”
Deputy County Attorney Nina Atencio also was a finalist in the first round, but the commissioners have not said if she also was offered the position or if she, or any other applicant, has since withdrawn from consideration.
As they did when they went to a second search, the three commissioners approved going to a third round Monday without publicly stating anything about why they needed to start all over again. The commissioners approved going to a third round in the “consent agenda” portion of their regular meeting, which Commissioner Janet Rowland said is used to deal with “non-controversial” matters.
Pugliese withdrew from contention before any formal job offer was rendered, saying she had a change of heart about the position because she wasn’t yet ready to give up on her political work. She’s been named as a possible candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, something Pugliese would neither confirm nor deny.
“I sincerely thank you for your recognition and acknowledgment that my particular combination of skills and experience would make me an especially qualified, competent and capable county attorney,” Pugliese wrote to the commissioners in her withdrawal letter. “As the first attorney elected as a commissioner in Mesa County, I helped supervise two county attorneys over the past eight years, have seen which policies and procedures work the best and helped implement them, and have further ideas on how to improve transparency and processes within that office.”
The commissioners have said their reasons for not renewing the contract for former County Attorney Patrick Coleman in January was in an effort to improve transparency.
Springer, too, said that transparency aspect of the job was of particular interest to her, adding that she’s decided she would prefer to remain in her current position because she can do that there, too.
“My understanding of what they were looking for when they interviewed me, the overriding concern was someone who would encourage transparency,” she said. “That is also highly important to me, that government should be transparent. I didn’t feel that there was something in their values or what they were looking for in that person that I could not do.”
The commissioners have held several public meetings to discuss the position, sessions that no members of the public attended, but their interviews with finalists were all held behind closed doors, as the law allows for personnel matters.
The county is to accept more applications for the position through May 7.