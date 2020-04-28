Mesa County commissioners are reiterating their opposition to a proposal to designate about 4,000 acres along 25 miles of the Colorado River in the county as critical habitat for the imperiled western yellow-billed cuckoo.
In comments the commissioners approved Monday, they question the need for the designation by the Fish and Wildlife Service in the county and raise concerns about economic and other impacts.
“While there have been a less than a handful of sightings and presumed detections in Mesa County over the past decades, there has been no verifiable, scientific-based evidence that the Yellow-billed Cuckoo (“YBC”) frequents the area enough to warrant designating habitat. Moreover, given the sporadic use of the area by the YBC, identifying appropriate habitat … constitutes nothing more than a guess,” the commissioners say in their letter.
They also cite what they say is an apparent lack of an economic analysis of the proposal.
“Given the vast agricultural operations throughout the Grand Valley, the potential financial implications of restricted land use due to a habitat designation could be substantial, particularly in the Palisade, Colorado area where orchards and vineyards contribute largely to the local economy,” the commissioners say.
The western yellow-billed cuckoo was listed federally as a threatened species in 2014. It nests and forages in riparian habitat.
A critical habitat proposal was issued in 2014 and was opposed then by Mesa County, but it was never finalized.
Earlier this year, the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed designating 493,665 acres of critical habitat for the bird in several western states. The agency has dropped previously proposed critical habitat on several rivers in Colorado, but continues to propose it in Mesa County and along the North Fork of the Gunnison River between Hotchkiss and Paonia.
Federal agencies must ensure actions they fund, authorize or carry out aren’t likely to jeopardize endangered or threatened species or result in destruction or adverse modification of critical habitat. Private landowner activities in critical habitat that don’t involve federal action aren’t affected by the designation.
Little of the proposed Mesa County acreage is federal; most is private or owned by the state.
The Fish and Wildlife Service is considering excluding the Walker State Wildlife Area, Colorado River Wildlife Management Area and James M. Robb Colorado State Park from critical habitat inclusion because of state regulatory mechanisms already in place.
“In addition to these exclusion areas, we also ask that the Tilman Bishop, Franklin Island, Leatha Jean Stassen, Orchard Mesa, and Colorado River Island State Wildlife Areas be excluded as they too are under state management which … provides regulatory mechanisms that offer protection for the (cuckoo),” the commissioners say in their letter.
They also call for maintenance and improvement of valley irrigation facilities to not be hampered by a critical habitat designation. And they worry about possible impacts of a designation on fuel-reduction projects to reduce wildfire risk, and on efforts to remove and replace invasive species such as tamarisk and Russian olive trees, such as that done by the group RiversEdge West.
That organization’s executive director, Rusty Lloyd, also questions whether science justifies designation of cuckoo critical habitat locally, saying the mere presence of cottonwoods doesn’t mean it’s cuckoo habitat.
“I can’t remember the last time that cuckoos were documented in the valley but it’s been a long, long time,” he said.
But he said if his group doesn’t do restoration and destructive wildfires continue in the valley, there will be continued loss of cottonwoods that are good for the habitat of many species.
“If the critical habitat is designated, it could create challenges, it could create gridlock for restoration,” Lloyd said.
Local resident Betsy Greslin wrote to the Fish and Wildlife Service to encourage it to designate the greatest amount of riparian habitat possible based on the best available science.
“This distinct and beautiful bird, also called the rain-crow, needs as much support as possible for its struggle with extinction. With all the farms, dams, erosion and developments along the rivers, its habitat has shrunk enormously. I would love to see these cuckoos flourish, instead!,” she wrote. “I live near the Colorado River in Grand Junction, walk a lot in this area and would be overjoyed to hear and see one!”