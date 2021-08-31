Mesa County voters will get a chance to decide if they want to allow the cultivation, manufacturing and testing of marijuana, but not the retail sale of it.
Even though the three-member commission has the authority to do that on its own, they decided that because voters rejected medical marijuana sales in 2010, it was more appropriate to allow voters to weigh in on the matter first.
“We feel that it is important to give voters a chance to speak on whether they want to allow this or not,” said Commissioner Janet Rowland.
“I don’t think we feel comfortable overriding the people’s vote,” said Commissioner Cody Davis. “It needs to be the people to speak to this.”
The ballot measure is only one of two related measures dealing with marijuana cultivation.
A second measure also would be placed on the fall ballot to assess a 5% excise tax on the sale or transfer of that marijuana to retail or medical marijuana stores outside of the county’s jurisdiction.
Chip Wernig, managing partner of Palisade Farms Colorado, which operates Orchard Mesa Greenhouse at 3281 C Road, said passage of such a measure would help boost economic development not only for his business, but for an entire industry.
“If this were to proceed, we would have the ability to cultivate, manufacture all of the items with marijuana, it would probably mean 30 jobs, probably full time, for our business,” Wernig told the Mesa County commissioners Monday when they approved placing the measures on the fall ballot.
“We could diversify our operation,” he said. “Right now, we grow all things greenhouse, flowers, bedding plants, field starts, that kind of thing, which we went back to after growing hemp.”
While the county’s measure won’t allow marijuana retail sales, such stores are already legal in Palisade and De Beque. Grand Junction voters approved allowing them within the city limits in April, but city officials still are in the process of creating regulations governing retail sales.
Commissioners also approved an unrelated third ballot measure for the fall that calls for opting out of a 2005 state law that prevents local governments from getting involved in providing broadband services.
That law, however, allows local governments to ask voters to opt out, which most cities and counties have already done, including Grand Junction, Fruita and Palisade.
The commissioners said they have no intention of getting into the broadband business, but want to be able to help expand “middle-mile” broadband connectivity through the form of helping to get state or federal grants or other public-private methods.