The space in the Peachtree Shopping Center between the Taco Bell and the 357 Reloaded restaurants — which also has a Subway in the same building — is a proposed location for a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant.
The Mesa County commissioners rejected an appeal from the operators of two fast-food restaurants in the Peachtree Shopping Center in Clifton, who were objecting to a site plan for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill that would be located between them.
The owners of the Taco Bell and Subway restaurants told commissioners at a Tuesday land-use hearing that a common parking area between them, where the new Chipotle would be built, not only would hinder their ability to serve patrons, but also create a safety hazard.
That parking area, along with a larger one directly behind the restaurants, currently is owned by Peachtree Investments LLC, which allows all businesses in the shopping center to use as a common parking area.
But the site plan approved by county planning officials for the new Chipotle would eliminate 42 parking spaces, create congestion for drive-thru traffic, and disrupt trash pick-up and delivery vehicles, the operators said.
Additionally, it not only would force in-restaurant patrons to park in the larger common parking area, which also is adjacent to the two restaurants and has about 50 parking stalls, but also require them to cross an internal driveway between that common parking area and their restaurants.
“We are not opposed to Chipotle or any other kind of restaurant coming, in fact we encourage it,” said Justin Aubert, chief financial officer for ColCal Inc., which operates the Taco Bell there.
“But we are very concerned specifically about this location and what it’s going to do to public safety. Right now, we’re talking about discontinuing half of the parking and moving it on the other side of the internal driveway that already is very congested. We feel that is detrimental and is problematic in the future,” Aubert said.
The developers for the proposed new Chipotle, however, said it has made numerous concessions to accommodate the two restaurants, including allowing drive-thru traffic to the Taco Bell to access part of the land it would sit when the Chipotle is built.
Rick Will, founding partner of the Denver-based Legend Partners development company, which has long worked with Chipotle to build new restaurants, said its site plan also follows current county code in providing its own adequate parking spaces, something the operators of the Taco Bell and Subway can’t say.
“There’s still plenty of parking for them to use,” Will told the commissioners. “We’ve addressed all the planning code requirements. We even changed our site plan to provide better access for Taco Bell. We’ve done what we believe is prudent. Chipotle vetted this site. This is the only site that they want to be on in Clifton.”
The commissioners rejected the appeal 2-0, with Commissioner Bobbie Daniel recusing herself because one of her children works for one of the existing restaurants.
Construction had initially been slated to start this month, with an estimated completion date in September.