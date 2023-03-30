The Mesa County commissioners rejected an appeal from the operators of two fast-food restaurants in the Peachtree Shopping Center in Clifton, who were objecting to a site plan for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill that would be located between them.

The owners of the Taco Bell and Subway restaurants told commissioners at a Tuesday land-use hearing that a common parking area between them, where the new Chipotle would be built, not only would hinder their ability to serve patrons, but also create a safety hazard.

