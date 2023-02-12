The Mesa County Board of Commissioners and the Mesa County Board of Public Health are at odds over its executive director, Jeff Kuhr.
The county’s three commissioners are calling on the health board to fire Kuhr over allegations that he failed to properly follow county procedures in bidding for contracts, misused tax dollars and maintained poor financial recording.
The five-member health board, however, says that while some things that Kuhr has done aren’t exactly up to specs, it’s much ado about very little, adding that none of it even comes close to raising to the level of a fireable offense, its chairman, Will Hays, says.
That board has the final say on Kuhr’s employment because even though its members are appointed by the commissioners, it operates largely independent of the county.
Most of its $11.8 million annual budget comes directly from state and federal sources. The county’s appropriations to the department make up about 4% of its annual budget, allocating about $500,000 to the department last year, and about $475,000 this year.
trust issues
The commissioners say that while they’ve often praised — and continue to praise — Kuhr for how he’s done his job for the past 12 years, particularly in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping the county as open as possible during the shutdown, some of his financial decisions have breached their trust in him.
“I want to make sure we’re holding everyone to the same standard,” said Commissioner Bobbie Daniel.
“If you can’t be faithful in the little, you can’t be faithful in the large,” added Commissioner Cody Davis. “The ability to obscure something, small as it is, is a big thing for me. I have a lot of respect for Jeff and what he’s done, but we also made a strong commitment to transparency as well. So we wanted this to be out in the open.”
The commissioners said an audit they ordered of some of Kuhr’s financial dealings indicate his actions could rise to the level of criminal behavior, and have referred their findings to Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, who said he doesn’t yet have enough information about it all, but is looking into the matter.
After getting hints of possible improprieties, the commissioners spent $49,000 on a financial audit of certain aspects of Kuhr’s department, which reported that he, among other things, authorized an ongoing consulting contract without using the county’s competitive bid process for contracts of $50,000 or more, used taxpayer money to purchase alcohol for his employees and donated money to groups that the commissioners say the department has no business doing.
“Giving one vendor a half a million dollars contract without a contract and without a competitive bid, that right there, (County Administrator) Pete Baier would have been fired for that, period, day one, no questions asked,” Commissioner Janet Rowland said. “Buying alcohol with taxpayer dollars, not accidentally, but intentionally skirting around the rules. Those are two very good reasons. There are no other good reasons needed.”
But while Kuhr and Hays agreed that the purchase of alcohol was inappropriate, it only amounted to $219. Kuhr said it was done as part of informal team-building sessions with health department workers, and has since been paid back.
Kuhr said his focus to his job is to serve the public health needs of the county, and not being a bureaucrat, saying he prefers to operate his department as nimbly as possible.
contract bidding
The contract the commissioners referred to went to Roxane White, a Denver-based consultant who, among other things, helps local governments apply for state grants for various programs. She’s someone who Kuhr and Hays said has helped bring in millions of dollars to the county, including for the commissioners’ favored project at the Clifton Community Campus, which has an early childhood education component that was her main focus for the department.
Both the commissioners and the public health board said that if Kuhr had gone through a competitive bid process for that contract, they likely would have hired White anyway. White has a long list of clients, from Adams County to the Women’s Funding Network. She is highly connected and well known in state government circles, and once served as chief of staff for former Gov. John Hickenlooper, even consulting on his successful campaign for the U.S. Senate.
“Jeff and Mesa County Public Health were a major client, and they had big goals,” White said in an email to The Daily Sentinel. “It was my experience that they held contractors to very high expectations.”
Kuhr said he didn’t think he needed to use the competitive bid process for White because the health board had already approved the program that the department used White for, who started working with the county in 2018. Until her contract expired earlier this year, she ended up being paid nearly $500,000 over that time.
Kuhr called her agreement with his department a “sub-contract,” which he said he thought didn’t require separate approval from either board. Both boards were fully aware of White’s work over the past five years.
White’s primary focus was for a health department initiative called Child Care 8000, an effort to address a dramatic lack of child care services in the county.
They said she was instrumental in getting numerous grants to the county, including helping to get $4.4 million in New Market Tax Credits to support the Clifton campus, and in obtaining $1.3 million in state and private grants for early childhood education in the county, which will directly lead to 174 additional child care slots at the Clifton campus.
“She had an agreement in the beginning, and it just continued to auto-renew as long as she was still providing those services,” Hays said. “She facilitated all the meetings, she provided professional consultations, she actually was part of creating the early childhood division in the department.”
Kuhr and Hays said White also drafted House Bill 1062 back in 2019 that then Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, successfully got through the Colorado Legislature, a bill that potentially could open up the soon-to-close Grand Junction Regional Center campus to local uses, such as for an early childhood development center.
The commissioners, however, question why Kuhr’s financial experts listed White’s pay under an accounting category of “professional services and supplies,” which they say is ambiguous at best.
‘slush fund’
The donation the commissioners referred to was to Grand Junction Economic Partnership — $20,000 — to aid in that group’s efforts, adding that it was one of several donations to community groups that were catalogued as “shared administration” expenses.
Rowland said the money came from a “slush fund of sorts,” saying the department has no connection with that group.
“There’s no tie to GJEP, and the health department’s strategic plan, there’s no history of ever making a payment with them before,” she said. “This was done I believe without the knowledge of the board of health, I’m not sure of that, but certainly not with our knowledge.”
Hays, however, said a strong local economy very much is in the health department’s mission to help foster a healthy community.
In its annual Community Health Needs Assessment report, for instance, the department lists “economic stability” as one of five major social determinants of health, saying such things as food, housing, employment and poverty have direct impacts on a person’s physical and mental health.
Commissioners also questioned Kuhr’s use of gift cards to purchase alcohol, saying it was in direct violation of county policy.
Kuhr said he was unaware of that policy, but readily admitted to it when asked about using gift cards.
He said that when he held the first of a series of team-building session with various workers, which were done at the Ale House after business hours, he paid the tab with his own money. When he discovered how expensive it was going to be, he asked his financial experts if there was another way. They said he could use gift cards instead, and let the workers use that money for alcohol if they wanted, Kuhr and Hays said.
Rowland, however, said using gift cards made it appear Kuhr was intentionally trying to hide those purchases, adding that it’s not the same as when the commissioners purchase a table at a Greater Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce dinner, for example, where wine may be served.
“There’s a big difference between buying a table at the chamber banquet and not giving consideration to the fact that alcohol is included in that purchase, and intentionally trying to circumvent the policy by knowingly and willingly buying gift cards so you could use them to purchase the alcohol,” Rowland said. “Those are very different thought processes.”
Regardless of Kuhr’s transparency about his actions, the commissioners continue to call for his ouster, saying any county worker who uses tax dollars to purchase alcohol deserves to be fired on the spot.
past examples
Kuhr and Hays said that while the commissioners aren’t wrong about wanting a strict adherence to procurement and purchasing polices, they question whether something else was motivating them to call for his firing, saying that such a demand seemed over the top.
Rowland said that’s not true, adding that all the commissioners are trying to do is be as transparent as possible, and require all government officials to follow common sense rules designed to fully account for taxpayers’ money.
Former Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese, who now is a state representative serving a Colorado Springs House district, said she doesn’t know the particulars of the county’s issues with Kuhr, but said his ground-breaking work serving the county during the pandemic was invaluable.
“I don’t have all the information, so I’m not judging, but Jeff Kuhr was instrumental in us reopening Mesa County, and pretty much the whole state of Colorado, and I think that shouldn’t be overlooked,” Pugliese said. “Things were changing all the time, minute by minute, day by day. We relied on Jeff to be flexible and nimble so he could come up with good plans.”
Pugliese said the commissioners faced similar issues with leading county officials in the past, but few led to them being fired.
Rowland and Davis, for example, were outspoken against former County Clerk Tina Peters, who faces numerous felony criminal charges over tampering with election equipment. But during that entire time, neither called for Peters’ resignation, saying she was innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
In 2017, Tracey Garchar, then head of the county’s Human Services Department, faced accusations of overspending child welfare money, but avoided being terminated by the then commissioners who were looking to fire him — Pugliese, Scott McInnis and John Justman — after an outpouring of support by his employees.
In 2019, those same commissioners placed then County Administrator Frank Whidden on paid administrative leave while he was under investigation for possible sexual harassment of county employees. Whidden resigned several months later.
The health board has ordered a remedial plan to address the commissioners’ concerns, including strictly following procurement procedures, additional training on how to code expenditures, holding employee events in the office unless otherwise approved by the board and a revision of its bylaws.
Despite county concerns and those pending changes, department workers have indicated they are content in their jobs. A recent survey of department workers posted high marks when it comes to their job satisfaction under Kuhr and the board.
While Rowland, Davis and Daniel said they had no plans to replace the health board with members who would fire Kuhr, Hays said he “would be shocked” at this point if the commissioners didn’t do so one by one as each member’s term expires over the next few years. The first one up is in April, when Derek Wagner’s term expires. Wagner is the vice president of external affairs at Colorado Mesa University.
“I believe she’s not going to terminate our board membership early,” Hays said, referring to Rowland specifically. “But I would be shocked if any of us get reappointed.”