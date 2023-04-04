At the same time the Mesa County commissioners plan to amend its 2023 budget today to show about $4.7 million more in unanticipated revenues, it also plans to cut in half what they planned to give the Public Health Department this year.
Commissioner Janet Rowland said commissioners want to make that $238,997 cut because of on-going concerns about the department’s fiscal management.
Their concerns first arose in February after the county paid $49,000 for an audit that showed the department, particularly Executive Director Jeff Kuhr and the Mesa County Board of Public Health, had been engaging in “improprieties,” such as approving no-bid contracts, misusing tax dollars and maintaining poor financial recording.
As a result, the commissioners called for the board to fire Kuhr, something board president Will Hays said it wouldn’t do. The commissioners also said they referred the matter to the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, asking it to investigate possible criminal violations. Even though the office has since agreed there is probable cause for such charges, commissioners opted not to pursue them, according to a March 14 office memo.
But despite a five-point plan to correct those issues that the board approved, Rowland said the commissioners still have concerns. The cut also comes before the department and board have had time to implemented that plan.
“We still have many questions about their financials, and because the tracking and reporting has been so poor, we need to get to the bottom of the sources of funding and where it all has gone, before we give them more money,” Rowland said in an email.
Rowland said, by law, the county is only required to fund the department $1.50 per capita, which she said is about $250,000 a year.
Still, she said the department has historically requested about $1 million, which usually has been renegotiated down to about $500,000, while providing $988,220 in in-kind aid for such things as building maintenance, facilities, information technology, human resources and payroll.
STATE AND FEDERAL FUNDINGThe public health board, which has the final say on Kuhr’s employment, operates largely independent of the commissioners, who appoint the five-member panel. Most of its $11.8 million annual budget comes directly from state and federal sources. As a result, the county’s portion makes up only about 4% of its annual spending plan.
But Rowland and the other commissioners, Cody Davis and Bobbie Daniel, question how Kuhr and the board have been spending that money, saying that some of it has been donated to nonprofit groups the department has no real affiliation with, something Kuhr and the board dispute.
“Considering the considerable slush fund they have had for many years ... it doesn’t appear they have really needed the additional money from the county,” Rowland said. “Mesa County has been very generous to the health department over the years, and public health is certainly one of our priorities, but we have a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers and we need to better understand exactly which programs aren’t fully funded by other sources and what the outcomes are from the programs.”
Kuhr said he’s fine with that, adding that he plans to be more transparent with the county about its financial dealings. He said the reserve the department maintains always dictated what it requested from the county.
“This cut really won’t impact us,” Kuhr said. “I anticipate us being able to work each budget cycle each year with the county, and then determine if we get to a point where we no longer have any reserves. I understand the accountability piece of it, so I think this is a good step forward.”
In February, the commissioners’ audit showed that Kuhr and the board had awarded an ongoing contract to an outside consultant that, over the course of nearly five years, paid about $500,000.
Kuhr and the board, however, said that consultant helped bring in millions of dollars in grants and donations, including for the commissioners’ prized Clifton Community Campus project.
GIFT CARD CRITICISM
The commissioners also criticized Kuhr for spending about $200 in gift cards to pay for alcohol for his staff, something Kuhr admitted he shouldn’t have done, but said he did so as part of after-work team building sessions. He has since paid that money back.
The so-called slush fund was in reference to monies the board gave to other organizations, such as a $20,000 donation to Grand Junction Economic Partnership, saying the department has no connection with that group.
Hays and Kuhr, however, said a strong local economy very much contributes to people’s health and well being, and even includes economic health in its annual health needs assessment.
Kuhr said the department long has focused on community needs beyond straight health issues. That’s why his department encouraged the county not to increase restaurant licensing fees as some counties have done, and pays the salaries of two of the county’s code enforcement officers.
“Code enforcement is a huge component to public health,” he said. “So, we’ve decided to share in that with the county. I have no intention of ever cutting that because then I’m sort of slapping myself in the face. They’re serving a true function when it comes to community health.”
At the same time the commissioners also are to approve that budget cut, it also is to approve supplemental changes to this year’s budget to account for unanticipated grants and payments the county has received.
The county expects to take in about $1.5 million more in grants and payments, and $3.2 million in grants for various capital improvement projects.
The commissioners also are to approve increased staffing above the 64 new positions it approved in December. Its 2023 budget includes adding 19 more workers in the county’s facilities and parks departments, 17 more human services employees and 11 more deputies and staff for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Today, commissioners are to add 17 more positions in Criminal Justice Services for additional treatment and community corrections, two new workers in for finance and public relations, two more employees in the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office to support behavioral health and one person in Community Development to address workload increases.