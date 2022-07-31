Mesa County commissioners plan to place a measure on this fall’s ballot that would allow it to refund excess revenues without putting too great a burden on its general fund.
Under a 1982 county law on how sales tax revenues are distributed, any collections over 1% must go to the capital fund, which is used to pay for roads and other infrastructure.
But when the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights was enacted a decade after that law, any revenue local and state governments collect over a set cap must be refunded to taxpayers. As a result, all of the $12.7 million the county must refund under TABOR would have to come from its general fund, which pays for everything else.
“The problem is that only 55% of our surplus is coming into the general fund, but we have to refund 100% out of it,” Commissioner Janet Rowland said. “The general fund pays for things like the sheriff, criminal justice, the DA, facilities, parks, fairgrounds. All the things the people want us to provide.”
Without voters approving a one-time fix, commissioners would have to cut budgets for all those other services. Doing so won’t impact future infrastructure projects, just delay them.
“It’s much easier to put a road project off for 12 months than it is to lay off 17 deputies and then try to rehire them back next year,” Rowland said. “This would let us spread the pain around better.”
The preponderance of the excess revenue that the county collected last year stems from sales taxes. That’s why the county is planning a different method of refunding it rather than the one it has used the past, through reduced property taxes.
The last time the county had to refund excess TABOR revenues, it looked into other ideas, such as a sales tax holiday.
Commissioners briefly considered that again this year, but have been asked by area businesses to find an alternative, primarily because it would place too great a burden on them to single out county sales taxes from other sales taxes that wouldn’t be subject to a holiday.
Also, using the normal method likely would result in property owners only seeing about $87 knocked off their tax burdens. That’s because about a third of them, including several large companies, don’t live in the county but own property here, said Commissioner Cody Davis.
Instead, the county plans to mail each registered voter in the county a check. How much those checks will be depends on residents who are registered to vote as of Monday. About 104,000 are active registered voters. Divided by $12.7 million, that means each would receive about $122. Go to govotecolorado.gov to check registrations.
Last week, commissioners contracted with a private company to process those checks at a cost of about $75,000, or 62.6 cents per check.
Checks that ultimately aren’t cashed will go into the state’s unclaimed property fund, giving them another way of getting their money if they are registered to vote in Mesa County but since have moved away and not updated their registrations. To check that fund, go to colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com after the checks are mailed.
The county’s refunds are similar, but not related to the TABOR refunds the state is planning to pay Colorado taxpayers this fall. State officials expect it to be about $750 for every Coloradan who has filed individual income tax returns for 2021. Joint filers would get $1,500. County officials say they can’t use that method because they don’t have access to state income tax filings.
Taxpayers should receive their state checks by the end of September, but taxpayers who have filed for an extension on their income taxes by Oct. 17 will see their checks in January.