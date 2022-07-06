The on-again, off-again spat between the Mesa County Board of Commissioners and the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office over who is the top dog in appointing election officials is back on.
A month after Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued two election orders naming Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner and former Secretary of State Wayne Williams to be “election advisers” to Mesa County Director of Elections Brandi Bantz for this year’s elections, and ordering the county to pay any “appropriate” costs, the three-member commission wrote a letter Tuesday saying they would not comply.
The appointments were made as a result of Griswold filing a lawsuit in January to remove Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters as the county’s designated election official, a suit the commissioners joined that eventually was upheld by District Judge Valerie Robison, but not before commissioners appointed Bantz to replace her.
“We write to express our objection to the two election orders,” reads the letter, signed by board chairman Cody Davis. “We were both shocked and disappointed when they were initially issued. We write now to inform you we have no intent of complying with your orders as they are unfounded and require unneeded expenditures by Mesa County.”
The letter, however, may be moot.
That’s because Reiner has already said she has no intention of billing the county for any work she may do in advising Bantz, just as she didn’t charge the county a dime when she was appointed by Griswold to act as an election supervisor in the 2021 election. Reiner spent many hours working that election.
Williams, however, was directly chosen last summer by the commissioners, who agreed to pay him to act as the county’s designated election official after Peters was removed from that role by a previous election order from Griswold, one that similarly was upheld by Robison. They did that in direct response to an initial attempt by Griswold to appoint Reiner in that role, which could have cost the county nothing.
Instead, the county had to pay Williams $83,689 for his work. Williams charged half his normal consulting rate and reduced his travel expenses by staying in quarters offered to him for free at Colorado Mesa University. He, too, does not plan to charge the county for any work during this year’s elections.
At the time, the commissioners and Griswold’s office were involved in a brief tiff over which governmental entity had the legal authority to name a new elections chief when the job has been declared “vacant,” as was the case with Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley.
Both are facing a 13-count criminal indictment on allegations of tampering with election equipment, identity theft and official misconduct. Under the terms of their bond, neither are allowed to have any contact with the clerk’s office.
Peters, who lost her bid for the GOP nomination last month to run against Griswold in the November general election, continues to draw her $93,000-a-year salary. Her term ends in January. Knisley has been placed on unpaid administrative leave for allegedly creating a hostile work environment in the clerk’s office.
At the request of The Daily Sentinel, the county last month complied a list of costs it has already incurred due to Peters’ actions, and expenses it still expects to come before it all is over.
That estimate amounted to nearly $1.3 million, which doesn’t include money spent by other state and local entities, or the cost of prosecuting her and Knisley by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office.
When Griswold’s office filed a lawsuit in January seeking to remove Peters from overseeing elections for all of 2022, which Robison upheld, the commissioners appointed Bantz, something that Griswold agreed with. All involved said Bantz is highly competent to take on that role.
“Ms. Bantz conducted the primary election with professionalism and skill that evidences she does not require oversight,” the commissioners wrote in their letter to Griswold.
In the letter, the commissioners go on to say that when Robison upheld removing Peters and appointing Bantz, a lawsuit to which the county had joined, neither Griswold’s office nor its legal counsel indicated they believed additional oversight was needed.
The office said the circumstances surrounding Peters and Knisley made it necessary.
“The Secretary of State’s Office will always take any legal steps necessary to ensure every eligible voter — Republican, Democrat and unaffiliated alike — has accessible and secure elections,” the office said in an emailed statement.