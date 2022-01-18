The Mesa County Board of Commissioners plan to remove Clerk Tina Peters from being the county’s designated election official not just for the upcoming June primary races, but also the November general election.
Its justification for doing so is based on an election order issued by the Secretary of State’s Office last week, which required Peters to agree to certain conditions before she would be allowed to get back the authority to oversee the county’s elections.
But because she declined to agree to those terms, the commissioners essentially are declaring the designated election official position vacant.
“Whereas, it is the position of Mesa County as evidenced by Article XIV (section) 9 of the Colorado Constitution and (Colorado Revised Statutes) that the Board of County Commissioners of Mesa County as the governing body, is vested with the authority to designate the designated election official for Mesa County should the clerk and recorder be disqualified from serving,” reads the commissioners’ resolution, which is to be voted on at the commissioners’ regular meeting today.
“While Mesa County recognizes the Colorado Secretary of State has the authority to remove a designated election official for cause, neither the Colorado Constitution nor Colorado Revised Statutes vest the Colorado Secretary of State with the authority to appoint a designated election official,” it adds. “In order to ensure continuity of services in support of the scheduled 2022 elections, the Board of County Commissioners for Mesa County desires to appoint Mesa County’s next designated election official with the continued disqualification of Tina Peters from serving in that role.”
That person is to be Brandi Bantz, who currently works as Peters’ director of elections.
Former Secretary of State Wayne Williams had been appointed to that role, but only to oversee the 2021 Coordinated Elections. He will continue to do so, with the aid of Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, until all aspects of that election are complete, which is expected to be later this month when last fall’s ballots are again counted with Clear Ballot tabulation machines and Election Division workers complete posting all ballots online for anyone to conduct, for free, their own count.
Bantz, who has more than 16 years experience working in Colorado elections, was originally hired by Peters in April 2020. She is to take over all aspects of the elections division when Williams’ contract is completed. Bantz is expected to receive a 10% bump to her normal $90,694 annual salary to also serve as the designated election official.
OUTSIDE HELP WILL END
Williams, an attorney by profession, is being paid $180 an hour to oversee the county’s elections, but it’s not yet known what his services ultimately will cost the county. Normally, Williams charges $400 an hour as an election or legal consultant.
Reiner, who served as county clerk prior to Peters’ election in 2018, accepted the role as his election supervisor at no additional cost to the county.
After this month, neither will play a role in managing the county’s elections.
Peters and at least four others are the subject of a grand jury investigation into possible tampering with election equipment and official misconduct.
She also is under investigation by the FBI, and faces an ethics investigation into accepting gifts in excess of state limits, and a state lawsuit for failure to report contributions to her campaign fund and a separate legal defense fund.
While county clerks serve as counties’ designated official as a general rule — or their deputy if they are unable to do so — the commissioners’ resolution cites a state law that says a county’s designated election official can either be “the county clerk and recorder, or other person designated by the governing body.”
The commissioners’ resolution also points to a second law that they say gives them the authority to appoint someone else when the position is “vacant,” which Secretary of State Jena Griswold essentially declared in her election order last week as a result of Peters’ decision not to follow it.
At a rally last week announcing her re-election, Peters pooh-poohed Griswold’s demands to sign an agreement detailing how she would have to proceed, which not only would have required her to file numerous reports on her day-to-day operations, but also restricted her or any designee from being in secure areas of her office without supervision.
The agreement, which Peters called a “gag order,” also called on her to retract some public statements she’s made about election integrity, including that equipment used to tabulate ballots are somehow questionable and shouldn’t be used.
“Do you know what I have to say to this gag order, this order that I shut up and stop investigating the election, apologize and I can have my office back, the one that you guys elected me to, under certain terms?” Peters said. “I say, Never. You are the people who elected me, not the secretary of state.”