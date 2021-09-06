The Mesa County Board of Commissioners reworded one of two proposed ballot measures to allow for the cultivation and manufacture of marijuana and marijuana products.
On Friday, the commissioners re-approved a measure that will be on this fall’s ballot, calling for how revenue from marijuana production will be spent, which is to be used for mental health and substance abuse programs.
An earlier version of that measure approved last Monday called for spending some of the money on that and a few other things, such as police, fire and transportation projects.
That re-written measure also now calls for accessing an excise tax of up to 5% on the first transfer of cultivated marijuana or marijuana products, but allows the county to charge less if needed.
If it does, the ballot language would allow the county to return to a 5% tax without having to get voter permission under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
Revenue from the new tax is expected to be no more than $752,000 a year.
On Tuesday, the commissioners are to meet again to re-write some of that language.
That measure, if approved by voters, would only go into effect if voters also approve the other marijuana-related measure, which calls for eliminating an 8-year-old county ordinance that bars marijuana production and retail sales.
The measure doesn’t allow for retail sales, but only for cultivators to grow marijuana and for manufacturers to produce various products, such as edibles and CBD.
Retail sales have already been approved by voters in Palisade, De Beque and Grand Junction.
Stores have long been operating in Palisade and De Beque, but because Grand Junction voters only approved retail sales last April, potential store owners are waiting for city officials to approve regulations governing them.