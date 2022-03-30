Once again, the Mesa County commissioners questioned why supporters of embattled Clerk Tina Peters don’t hold her to the same accountability standards as they have the commission.
In what has come a ritual at the end of the commissioners’ weekly board meetings, supporters of the clerk, who is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor criminal charges over her handling of county election equipment, come to her defense without any evidence to prove her claims other than supposition and innuendo.
“Everybody knows that the 2020 presidential election was stolen,” county resident Mark Rybeck told the commissioners before reciting scripture. “The kangaroo courts from L.A. to New York City and all the audits that have been trying to be done have been pushed aside and being swept under the rug.”
Another resident, Thomas Sharon, said three so-called reports have been released showing proof that election files were deleted, election computers could be accessed remotely and software was embedded in voting machines that was capable of manipulating data, none of which have proven to be true.
Regardless, those comments prompted Commissioner Scott McInnis to, once again, remark about how many different conspiracy theories have emerged since over alleged election fraud and the integrity of the Dominion Voting System machines the county uses, saying that each time they proved to be unsubstantiated.
“We have had allegation after allegation after allegation, and not one has been proved,” McInnis said. “We had 5,000 dead people vote in our county. People swore by that. That didn’t happen. We had files destroyed. That didn’t happen. We had the Chinese make these machines, and specifically picked out Mesa County, Colorado. That didn’t pan out.”
Then there were the allegations against former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, and then members of his family, McInnis said. Williams was appointed to oversee the county’s 2021 elections when Peters was barred by a court from doing so.
“All of a sudden, he was a secret employee of Dominion,” McInnis said. “When that didn’t pan out, then it was his wife. When that didn’t pan out, it was his children who were secret employees.”
The commissioners added that Peters herself destroyed any credibility she might have had when she ordered security cameras monitoring the equipment to be turned off, and then allowed an unauthorized person to access election equipment late on a Sunday night, turning any so-called evidence over to people who are not experienced in conducting forensic audits of election equipment.
“There is no chain of custody for the data and the images that were taken, and without chain of custody, it’s not a forensic report,” said Commissioner Janet Rowland. “We have no idea who altered those images, and when or how.”
Commissioner Cody Davis said all this might, at best, show “potential vulnerabilities” in the state’s election system, but there’s been nothing that proves election fraud or votes being manipulated.
Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, are facing a 16-count criminal indictment related to tampering with elections and official misconduct.
In a related matter, Peters’ attorneys have withdrawn a case filed in Mesa County court against the commissioners that allege they conspired to remove her from overseeing her office. Her attorneys said they planned to refile the case in Denver District Court.