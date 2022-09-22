In yet another effort to improve Clifton, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved two land acquisitions aimed at upgrading the community’s downtown area.
The commissioners approved the purchase of two parcels in the Clifton area a short way off F Road as part of a plan to make improvements to First Street and Grand Avenue.
It is part of a greater county plan to improve the entire Clifton area, including the creation of a new Clifton Community Campus, complete with a new branch library, community hall and health care center located south of that downtown area.
“This is just one of many parts of a lot of excitement that’s taking place out there in Clifton,” Commissioner Scott McInnis said.
“It’s been a priority of this commission to take that diamond in the rough in Clifton and pull it out of the rough. Mark my word folks, four or five years from now you’ll look at Clifton and say, ‘Well, I wish I had bought property down there’ because that community is really thriving,” McInnis said.
The road project aims to provide improvements on First Street from Grand Avenue to Front Street, and on Grand Avenue between First and Second streets.
County road officials have determined that First Street was not designed to handle a large volume of traffic, but that traffic has increased to about 2,700 vehicles a day.
The project calls for widening the road to include two lanes, paved shoulders, curbs and gutters and sidewalks.
To help do so, the commissioners purchased a large lot at 165 First St. for $119,861, and another one at 117 Second St. for $375,000.
“The purpose of the Clifton First Street and Grand Avenue improvement project is realignment of First Street, essentially to line it up,” said Shawn Burd, a real estate expert in the county’s Public Works Department.