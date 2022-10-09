Four judges in Mesa County and two in Garfield are up for retention votes in November, and all of them meet performance standards, according to the judicial review commissions in their respective judicial districts.
In the 21st Judicial District, which encompasses all of Mesa County, they are District Judges Matthew D. Barrett, Richard T. Gurley and Valerie Jo Robison, along with County Judge Bruce R. Raaum.
By law, county judges face retention votes every four years, while district judges do so every six.
That same law also calls for each judge to be subject to review by their local commissions, which are made up of attorneys and non-attorneys in their jurisdictions.
The law also calls on them to rate each judge to determine if they meet pre-established performance standards.
Here’s what the commissions had to say:
MATTHEW BARRETT
First appointed to the bench in 2019, Barrett meets or exceeds the performance standards set for all judges, particularly in integrity, legal knowledge, communication and temperament.
“Commissioners recognize and appreciate Judge Barrett’s competence in the law, his thorough preparation and high expectations he had for attorneys who appear before him,” wrote the commission, which voted 8-1 in favor of the judge.
“In their interview, commissioners raised concern over feedback they had received about judicial demeanor — namely that on occasion Judge Barrett can be perceived as both pro-prosecution and as unduly harsh toward some defendants,” the commission added. “The commission appreciated that Judge Barrett came across as conscientious, self-restrictive and open to constructive input about this aspect of his judicial service.”
A graduate of the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, Barrett served as a prosecutor and commercial litigator before joining the bench.
RICHARD GURLEY
By a unanimous vote, the commission said that Gurley, who has been a district judge since 2006, is known for his “collegial bench.”
It said that 95% of attorneys and 62% of non-attorneys who filled out surveys of his performance said Gurley meets performance standards.
The rest of the respondents in both categories had no opinion.
“Judge Gurley was observed to be kind, patient and treated those before him with respect,” the commission said.
“Though attorneys have previously reported that he was not timely in starting his docket, Judge Gurley has effectively addressed this concern. Judge Gurley has also received solid performance ratings from appellate judges.”
Gurley, who was in private practice before joining the bench, has served as an adjunct faculty member at Colorado Mesa University and also has been a pre-law adviser to CMU students.
VALERIE ROBISON
Like Gurley, Robison also received a unanimous vote for retention by the commission, which said she is best known for her calm and professional demeanor.
In performance surveys, Robison received “solid” scores, particularly on her communications skills, judicial demeanor and fairness.
“Judge Robison was observed to be kind, knowledgeable, patient and treated those before her with respect and dignity,” the commission wrote. “In Judge Robison’s self-evaluation, she noted that she tried to use plain language and speak in a manner that individuals can understand what is happening, and that was evident in the observations conducted by judicial commissioners conducting this judicial performance review.”
Robison was first appointed to the bench in 2007. Prior to that, she served as the Mesa County attorney and interim executive director of the Mesa County Department of Human Services.
BRUCE RAAUM
Raaum also received a unanimous vote from the commission.
He scored high on integrity, legal ability, communication, temperament, administrative performance and community service.
“Survey comments were largely devoid of negative comments,” the commission wrote.
“During his interview with the commission, Judge Raaum stressed not only his commitment to handling his caseload with the utmost efficiency, but also his commitment to running a courtroom that is known for its fairness,” the commission added. “The commission believes that Judge Raaum is innovative in terms of running an efficient courtroom.”
OTHER JUDGES
While there are no judicial retention votes in Delta and Montrose counties this year, two are up in Garfield County.
They include District Judge John Fowler Nelley and County Judge Jonathan Bruce Potosky.
Both judges received unanimous votes from the 9th Judicial District Commission on Judicial Performance as meeting or exceeding performance standards.
Nelley has served on the bench since 2013. Prior to that, he was in private practice specializing in civil litigation and real estate/land use in Glenwood Springs.
Potosky, who works out of Rifle, was appointed to the bench in 2010. Prior to that, he was a deputy felony public defender in Michigan and a deputy district attorney in Colorado. He also was in private practice, working in such fields as family law, neglect/abuse lawsuits, criminal defense and real estate.