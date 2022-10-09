Mesa County Justice Center
Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

The Mesa County Justice Center, which was constructed in 1998 through 2000, needs more space to accommodate the District Attorney’s Office and a new courtroom.
Four judges in Mesa County and two in Garfield are up for retention votes in November, and all of them meet performance standards, according to the judicial review commissions in their respective judicial districts.

In the 21st Judicial District, which encompasses all of Mesa County, they are District Judges Matthew D. Barrett, Richard T. Gurley and Valerie Jo Robison, along with County Judge Bruce R. Raaum.

New judge on bench in 21st District

MATTHEW BARRETT
District Judge Richard Gurley

RICHARD GURLEY
District Court Judge Valerie Robison

VALERIE

ROBISON
Mesa County Judge Bruce Raaum

BRUCE RAAUM