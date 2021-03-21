Things are moving smoothly during the search for Tim Foster’s successor as president of Colorado Mesa University.
The application window closed at the beginning of March and CMU held virtual stakeholder input meetings this week as the search committee evaluates the 60-something candidates.
“We developed a vision of what we want from the applicants and an objective scoring system,” said Ray Anilionis, chair of the CMU Board of Trustees and a member of the search committee. “We’re about halfway through scoring right now and expect to finish sometime this coming week.”
Once all candidates are scored, the committee will trim the pool to eight or 10 candidates. From there, they’ll hone in on three finalists. In April, the finalists will be announced and invited to campus to meet with stakeholders and the Board of Trustees. A final decision by the Board is expected by mid-May, Anilionis said.
The committee consists of student, trustee and faculty representatives.
Among other requirements, the best candidates should have a business acumen, know how to fundraise, are dedicated to diversity and can navigate the political scene, Anilionis said.
In this week’s stakeholder meetings, the committee heard from students, faculty and community members.
Some faculty think that the best candidate will continue the status quo given CMU’s growth under Foster. Others would like a candidate to shake things up, Anilionis said.
For students, they want a seamless transition.
“They want to know the new president will have the same relationship with the community that Foster has,” Anilionis said. “Above all, they want to feel comfortable on campus.”