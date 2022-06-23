School District 51 needs to begin providing affordable housing to retain teachers, according to a group tasked with examining the issue in Mesa County.
Tom Parrish and George Rau, the leaders of School District 51’s new Affordable Teacher Housing Exploration Committee, addressed the school board at its meeting Tuesday night at R-5 High School.
“What we found as we went through this is that everyone (around Colorado) is providing affordable housing for their employees, whether it’s nurses in hospitals or teachers in schools,” Parrish said. “The big ‘aha’ was, if we don’t do it, we’re going to be behind because everyone else is jumping on this initiative.”
In addition to Parrish and Rau, members of the Affordable Teacher Housing Exploration Committee include Grand Junction City Council member Abe Herman, Christi Reece of the Christi Reece Group, retired school financial officer Phil Onofrio, Adam Roy of Headwaters Housing Partners, District 51 administrative staff Eric Anderson and Gi Woodard-Moon, and community member Lonny White.
Resources the committee has already accessed for future collaboration include Larson Building Solutions, Mesa County Housing Resources, Cherry Creek Mortgage, Grand Community Development Committee, Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority, Crested Butte Land Trust, Home Loan Bank, Legacy Appraisals, the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, Mesa County Habitat for Humanity, the District 51 Foundation, Headwaters Housing Partners, FCI, Servitas, the Mesa County Community Foundation and Grand Junction City Council Member Rick Taggart.
According to Parrish and Rau’s presentation, the committee’s next steps are to establish a teacher and staff housing standing committee, develop parameters to move forward in a timely and flexible fashion, conduct needs assessments regarding teacher and staff housing and qualifications for participation, identify land for development, investigate financing options for construction, establish program parameters, design and develop projects that maintain long-term affordability, and establish regular committee communication with the school board.
The two provided a sample vision of what affordable housing for teachers and staff could look like in the future: District 51 Hawthorne Townhomes at 410 Hill Ave. in Grand Junction.
The property, a 0.5-acre parcel, is owned by the school district and houses its department facilities. The committee’s identified townhome typology combines lower maintenance needs in traditional downtown residential neighborhoods at a lower price point than a traditional single-family home in exchange for less privacy and space.
Each unit would be condominium-sized along with any storage and parking spaces, allowing for ownership rather than rentals.
The committee’s next steps for exploring the Hawthorne property for teacher ownership housing will be to examine precedent examples and further study the unit layouts along with storage and parking solutions, conduct a preliminary hearing with the Grand Junction Planning and Zoning Department to discuss the project concept and feasibility, establish preliminary building and development costs, identify appropriate purchase pricing for the targeted teacher income levels that the project will serve, determine the resulting funding gaps between project costs and proceeds from the affordable sales pricing, research funding programs and financial instruments for supporting any resulting funding shortfalls, and survey programs for deed-restricted ownership and mechanisms for maintaining long-term affordability, as well as financial benefits for first-time homebuyers.