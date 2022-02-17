The committee figuring out what to do with the city of Grand Junction’s American Rescue Plan Act funds met for the first time earlier this month, and is working on a process for distributing the money.
The funding comes from a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, 2021.
Grand Junction has $10.5 million in federal funding to use, about $4 million of which can be used to replace lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Otherwise, the funds can be for public health infrastructure, broadband, water and sewer.
“We’re gathering data and reading the rules for everything,” committee chair Bill Wade said.
Joining Wade on the committee are vice chair Ben Herman, Cindy Enos-Martinez, Linda Taylor, William Findlay, Estrella Ruiz, Raul De Villegas Decker, Kay Ramachandran, Diane Schwenke, Laurel Cole and Gary Schroen.
Wade said the committee is working with the city’s community development department and looking at what other communities are doing with their funds in order to figure out a process for distributing the money.
Wade said he is already receiving emails from organizations looking to apply for some of the funds, but the process comes first. As soon as the process is finalized, then the committee can start looking at actual uses for the money to recommend to the City Council, which will then vote on the recommendations.
The committee has set a possibly optimistic goal of putting a process together by the end of March, Wade said, and is hoping to make recommendations to the City Council within six months.
“We don’t want this to drag out,” Wade said. “We want to get the process right because our goal as a committee is to help the maximum amount of people.”
The committee wants to make sure the right projects get funded, Wade said. He said the committee is also looking for ways to leverage the money into generating more funding through grants or other opportunities.
“If I can tell you anything about the 11 people on this committee, they know this is a one-time deal, and they don’t want to screw it up,” Wade said.
The 11 members of the committee are being advised by some City Council members.
Although it’s still early in the process, Council Member Abe Herman said the city has put together a group of specific experts on the committee who can identify gaps the ARPA funding can plug.
“What I am hoping for is very specific projects coming out of it,” Herman said.
The committee is expected to meet again in early March, Wade said.