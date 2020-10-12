Dozens gathered at the Colorado Mesa University plaza on Friday to celebrate Hispanic and Latinx culture for Hispanic Heritage Month.
The event featured Aztec, Mexican and Colombian dancers, showcased artwork from School District 51 students and featured keynote speeches from community leaders.
Those in attendance ate free food and celebrated or learned about the culture — all while socially distanced and wearing masks, of course.
“The purpose of tonight is to celebrate the endless and tireless contributions made by Hispanics to the U.S.,” said Sonia Gutierrez, vice president of the Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce. “Usually we have five events but because of COVID-19, we held just one event this year.”
The Latino Chamber, D51, CMU students and Abstract & Title Co. joined forces to organize, fund and host the event before Hispanic Heritage Month’s end on Oct. 15.
Gutierrez wanted to make sure that anyone attending the event — no matter their age or ethnicity — came away learning something new or feeling more proud of their heritage. Specifically, she said it’s important to teach the culture in case anyone is feeling a loss of identity or are afraid to embrace their heritage.
That was a lesson she struggled to learn as a child.
“It was difficult to be in elementary school in Grand Junction as a bilingual Latina. There weren’t a lot of bilingual people in school so I was made fun of a lot,” Gutierrez said. “But my fifth-grade teacher helped me embrace who I was. Even adults struggle with being different, and I want people to know that it’s OK to be different.”
Abstract & Title funded the event in hopes to help build the community.
“It’s really important that we see there is so much diversity in our town,” said Suzie Reel, who works in business development for Abstract & Title.
Tracy Gallegos, director of D51’s migrant education program, had a similar mindset when helping out with the celebration.
He wanted to highlight and give voice to students in the school district. Those students found their platform at the celebration on a table that showcased works of art such as drawings of a decorated sugar skull and Mexican flowers.
“This is why I got into education,” Gallegos said. “To make the system more equitable and highlight the positives in underserved communities.”