Throughout a year of public health turmoil and economic strife, the Fruita Community Center has become more about community than ever before.
The center’s Christmas-themed Cookies n’ Claus event on Wednesday night signaled one of its final events of a year in which it has unexpectedly become a hub and drop-off location for donations for various causes.
With each child at the drive-thru event having the opportunity to drop off letters for Santa, receive a cookie and a trinket, and wave at Santa and his socially distanced elves, it was a colorful celebration to mark the end of a year of giving.
Even if the format had to change, Fruita Recreation Coordinator of Youth Activities Brittany Kline, also the organizer of the event, was committed to Cookies n’ Claus happening for its 14th year.
“Of course I didn’t want to cancel it,” Kline said. “That’s one of the events I’m in charge of and I’ve adapted and avoided canceling a lot of things this year and just figured out a way, along with the health department, on how we can safely hold things.”
Since the world turned upside down in March because of the coronavirus, the Fruita Community Center hasn’t been the hub for recreation and activities it was in the past, with restrictions and lockdowns serving as roadblocks in public interaction.
However, Kline and others with the center saw the opportunity to help their town and for the center to serve as a beacon of hope.
“At the beginning of this year, our guest services supervisor, Meghan Nelson, had a great idea of putting the sharing shelves out,” Kline said. “When March hit and we were all in a chaotic whirlwind and she came up with the bright idea to help people come together as a community and also help people stay safe. The sharing shelves were out in front of the building throughout the whole lockdown.
“The two months that we were shut down as a rec center, those sharing shelves were out and that turned out great, as well, and got a lot of good feedback and helped the community.”
Since then, the center has hosted numerous donations for a variety of causes by different groups. For instance, on Dec. 12, Western Slope Pickleball Club hosted the Toys for Tots and Food Drive, with all donations staying within the Fruita community. Kline said the center is also holding a fundraiser for Shelledy Elementary School, with money accepted as well as supplies like jump ropes and other kinds of toys.
Two events that Kline has overseen since winter weather has arrived were the ideas of the Fruita Youth Action Council, a group youths in grades 6-12 that she facilitates.
“They wanted to do something specifically for the homeless, so they came up with the Winter Coat Drive and the Warm Hearts Drive for Basic Necessities,” Kline said. “One of the youth members contacted HomewardBound and asked them what was needed and got a list and they went ahead and put some flyers together and did the coat drive and the basic necessities drive for about a week and a half. The donation bins were located at the Fruita Community Center.”
This year has been a saga of tumult and anxiety, but the Fruita Community Center’s impact on the town surrounding it has been an example of kindness shining in the dark.
Wednesday night, that shine was literal thanks to a litany of Christmas lights.
“COVID has thrown quite the challenge our way, but we’ve done a great job as a staff coming together, as hard as it’s been sometimes,” Kline said. “I’m really proud to be part of Fruita Community Center and part of the city of Fruita. If we can get through this, we can get through anything.”