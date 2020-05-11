Canfield Bikes, a high-end boutique mountain bike manufacturer in Fruita, is collecting used sports goggles to donate to frontline medical workers in need of protective eyewear during the COVID-19 crisis.
Goggles for Docs is a grassroots organization that organizes and distributes the used bike and ski goggles. Goggles For Docs started about a month ago at a New Hampshire ski resort and has already garnered nationwide support, a news release said. The organization says it has shipped more than 28,000 pairs of goggles to date.
Canfield Bikes is partnering with Fruita bike shop Colorado Backcountry Biker to create the first official Goggles for Docs drop-off location on the Western Slope. Anyone wanting to donate is asked to sanitize and seal the goggles to prep them for donation, and leave them in the collection bin in front of 150 S. Park Square, Fruita, during normal business hours. Canfield Bikes will then collect and ship the goggles to where they are needed.
“We are urging our customers, other brands, bike shops and friends throughout the industry to do what they can. The great thing about how this is structured is that anyone can donate or set up a drop-off location,” a news release said.
“Almost everyone who rides downhill or enduro has some used goggles collecting dust. And right now, they could save a life.”
Other community donations in the area include:
The Petroleum and Mining Club in Grand Junction has donated $3,000 to the local Salvation Army to help in its COVID-19 relief efforts.
Shelter Insurance agent Charles Wallis has donated $1,000 to HomewardBound through the The Shelter Insurance® Foundation. Shelter agents in 15 states were given the opportunity to help local charities by providing COVID-19 relief in their home locations.
A food drive for veterans, hosted by Western Slope VFW Post 3891 and VFW Auxiliary 3981, is planned from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday at the Western Region One Source, 482 28 Road. Patrons should remember social distancing and a face mask during the drive-thru/drop-off event, an event flyer said. Donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted along with individually wrapped hygiene items such as soap, shampoo, dish detergent, toilet paper, etc. Cash donations are also gladly accepted.
Is your business or organization reaching out to the community to help during the COVID-19 pandemic? Email “Community First” items to covid@gjsentinel.com to include in a future Community First column.