Knowing that the current COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on many nonprofit organizations in the community, the Grand Junction Newcomers Club will make cash donations to three local nonprofits groups, chosen by its members.
A donation of $1,000 each will be sent to the Community Food Bank, Meals on Wheels of Mesa County, and HomewardBound of the Grand Valley.
“Our members are all appreciative of the contributions these organizations make to people in our community and are happy that the club is in a position to help them out in these difficult times,” a news release said.
Meals for foster and kinship families
The Project 1:27 team has partnered with a few local churches to provide 450 meals for foster and kinship families in Mesa County.
Families must preregister/sign up for the “Dinner Church” meals before Monday, May 25. Dietary considerations or large families with more than six should leave a note in the comments when registering/signing up.
Pickup will happen Saturday, May 30, at the time the family chooses at registration. During pickup, “folks should stay in their cars, pop their trunks, and we will have volunteers ‘deliver’ three prepared meals to them while maintaining social distancing,” a news release said.
Each family will receive the following meals with approximately six servings per meal:
Chicken enchiladas
Spaghetti bake
Four-Bean vegetarian chili (gluten and dairy free)
Meals will be prepared in church kitchens while observing food safety practices. Meals can be refrigerated, frozen, or heated and served upon returning home.
Go to signupgenius.com/go/9040a49a5ae2ea7fb6-meal to register.
