The Community Food Bank of Grand Junction announced Friday that it has been awarded a $208,850 grant to implement a Women, Infants and Children Community Innovation and Outreach (WIC CIAO) project.
WIC CIAO, which is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service, aims to support efforts to develop, implement and evaluate innovative outreach strategies to increase awareness, participation and benefit redemption in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for women, infants and children. The program also aims to reduce disparities in program delivery.
The Community Food Bank of Grand Junction was one of 36 subgrantees across the nation chosen for the grant and was also the only Colorado food bank chosen. The food bank was selected through a competitive grant process.
Alisha Wenger, the executive director of the Community Food Bank of Grand Junction, said the project aims to increase awareness and participation in the WIC program among households with infants and young children throughout Mesa County. The food bank will expand partnerships with child care organizations and agencies focused on reaching families with young children.
Outreach activities include integration with the food bank’s food pantry bilingual resource navigation to provide participants with SNAP/WIC benefit program application assistance and nutrition exploration activities such as food demonstrations and tastings in collaboration with the food bank’s community partners.
“Too many women and children in Colorado are missing out on the nutrition they need in order to thrive,” Wenger said. “We are proud to be part of this critical initiative to identify new ways of connecting people to WIC.”
The Community Food Bank of Grand Junction will identify current WIC participants to join and lead project efforts, including the bank’s community advisory board, focus groups and the WIC consultant roles to consistently review and advise project materials, efforts and activities.
Lessons learned from this project will be provided to other food banks looking to integrate WIC outreach into their current programming and engage WIC participants with lived expertise.