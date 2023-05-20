The Community Food Bank of Grand Junction announced Friday that it has been awarded a $208,850 grant to implement a Women, Infants and Children Community Innovation and Outreach (WIC CIAO) project.

WIC CIAO, which is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service, aims to support efforts to develop, implement and evaluate innovative outreach strategies to increase awareness, participation and benefit redemption in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for women, infants and children. The program also aims to reduce disparities in program delivery.

