With many unemployed due to COVID-19, food pantries are seeing a large increase in demand while they work to adapt to social distancing rules.
To help these organizations the Western Colorado Community Foundation is holding a Virtual Canned Food Drive. Instead of the community collecting food and donating it directly to the food pantries they will be collecting cash donations, which the pantries can use to buy bulk food, President and Executive Director of Western Colorado Community Foundation Anne Wenzel said.
“The food pantries are saying we need cash. We have different ways to get food,” Wenzel said. “We can buy in bulk, still. We don’t want canned food. We want cash. Each one of them might be doing their own outreach to their donors, but we thought, why doesn’t the Community Foundation jump in and organize a broad community wide effort.”
Wenzel said the cash donations will directly support food pantries within the county the donation was made. The Community Foundation is active in seven western Colorado counties, including Mesa County.
“In light of the COVID emergency people in our community are losing their jobs,” Wenzel said. “They’re turning to food pantries right and left.”
On its website the community foundation gives examples of what each donation could purchase, like $10 buys 50 packages of ramen noodles or $25 buys 25 cans of soup or beans. Wensel said they also included an example at $1,200, as some within the community might not need the federal stimulus money allocated to them.
“What we were thinking is that not everybody needs their economic stimulus checks,” Wenzel said. “That could turn around and buy enough food items to fill up 300 weekend backpacks of food for like a Kids Aid. So one donor giving their stimulus relief money helps 300 children for a weekend.”
If you are interested in supporting the Virtual Canned Food Drive you can find information on how to donate at wc-cf.org.