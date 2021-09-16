More than a dozen shovels plunged into the dirt Wednesday morning at Community Hospital to officially break ground on the ambitious new expansion to its facility.
The expansion will become the James Pulsipher Regional Cancer Center and medical office building.
The 130,000-square-foot building will house the hospital’s Grand Valley Oncology program, as well as offices.
“We’re so excited about this project,” Chris Thomas, Community Hospital president and CEO, said.
Thomas said he’s happy the hospital’s oncology unit will finally have a permanent home after being moved around to different places.
“This is a dream come true,” oncologist JoAnne Virgilio said.
All good things are worth waiting for, Virgilio said, and this is a great thing.
Virgilio said she hopes the new cancer center will be a tranquil, beautiful space for patients.
Oncologist Jonathan King said he appreciates the trust the community has given the hospital for their care.
“Our most important partner is our patients,” King said, “Who put their trust in us, their hope in us.”
Janet Brink, Community Hospital board chairwoman, said she’s thankful to know the community will be well taken care of by community hospital staff.
Thomas said he hopes to be back in 21-22 months to celebrate the project’s completion, and the project is budgeted for about $53 million, most of which will go to local contractors.
Of the $53 million, $1 million was donated by Bay Equity Home Loans Regional Manager James Pulsipher, who the cancer center will be named for.
“I’m really excited for what this is going to do, which is revolutionize cancer care in western Colorado,” Pulsipher said.
Thomas said that Grand Valley Oncology is one of the fastest growing service lines for the hospital, praising Virgilio for its success.
“In less than 10 years, Grand Valley Oncology has become the premier cancer center on the Western Slope because of the incredible leadership of JoAnne Virgilio and the stellar team of medical and radiation oncologists and dedicated staff,” Thomas said in a new release.
Seeing the facility finally breaking ground was a cause of great excitement for the hospital officials.
“This project is our hospital’s commitment to our partners to build a state-of-the-art regional cancer center and continue to develop our highly sought after cancer treatment program with the best possible medical and radiation oncologists in the region,” Thomas said in the release.
For Virgilio, it was a special day to finally see the future facility breaking ground.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve cancer patients in our community for the past 30 years,” she said in the release. “Building the new regional cancer center has been a dream of ours since joining Community Hospital in 2014. To see this project finally come to fruition is very exciting and we look forward to serving cancer patients in the Grand Valley and surrounding areas for many more years to come.”
Pulsipher and the hospital made the donation announcement in December 2020. “I’ve had many friends afflicted by cancer and some have passed away; this is to honor them and help the community,” Pulsipher said at that time. “There’s always a need to help.”