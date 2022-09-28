Construction of the James Pulsipher Regional Cancer Center at Community Hospital, 2596 Patterson Road, is progressing on schedule. The 130,000-square-foot facility is expected to be finished in December 2023.
Scott Crabtree
One year after its groundbreaking, work continues to bring the James Pulsipher Regional Cancer Center to fruition.
The future 130,000-square-foot facility is taking shape next to Community Hospital, with crews pouring concrete and preparing to place steel beams for the fourth — and top — floor of the building.
Community Hospital is planning a topping-out ceremony for Oct. 25, where employees and donors will sign their names upon the final steel beam before it’s placed.
The project remains both on-time, with an anticipated completion date of December 2023, and on-budget, with the construction costing $53 million and the total cost totaling $78 million in order to purchase Information Technology (IT) equipment, new Computed Tomography (CT) scanners, a new linear accelerator and more.
“That’s FCI (Constructors) and we’re really proud of the work they’re doing. We’re all local contractors, all local subcontractors, so those dollars stay here in the valley,” said Community Hospital President and CEO Chris Thomas.
“We’re really fortunate. We locked in our loan two years ago, so our interest rates are strong. FCI did a nice job in procuring most of the steel a long time ago, so we really haven’t had any supply chain issues at this point. The weather’s been great, so they’re flying.”
The James Pulsipher Regional Cancer Center, named after the Bay Equity Home Loans regional manager who donated $1 million to the project, serves as the anchor of the project, but according to Thomas, it will only encompass about a third of the building’s use.
The rest of the building will either serve as office spaces for pulmonologists, cardiologists and medical specialists or remain vacant until Community Hospital finalizes a use for it.
“We spent a lot of time designing this building to be really flexible,” Thomas said. “For example, the fourth floor is going to initially be empty, but if we wanted to put medical offices in there or if we needed more hospital beds, we could. We’re really excited about the opportunity.”
While the James Pulsipher Regional Cancer Center won’t be finished until around Christmas next year, the hospital has hit the ground running in procuring specialists in the field of oncology or in related fields.
Thomas said that the hospital has already hired an oncology surgeon from Tampa, an ear, nose and throat physician, and specialists in lung, head and neck, and breast cancer.
“With this project, the really exciting thing is that it’s bringing them all together,” Thomas said. “All their offices are going to be there. The services are going to be there. The treatment areas are going to be there. When a patient comes in and is diagnosed with, for example, lung cancer, we’re going to be able to bring a pulmonologist to the room, we’re going to bring an oncologist to the room and — if it needs a surgeon — then we’ll have a surgeon in the room.
“The patient’s not going to have to run all over town or all over the region trying to find the specialist they need. We’ll have all the specialists in-house at that one location.”