Community Hospital continues to see construction efforts pay its dividends with a nearly completed new wing for the hospital and continued progress on the hospital’s new cancer center, seen on Tuesday. One of the projects that is complete is the 7,500-square-foot child care center, which is expected to open in mid-September.
Construction continues Tuesday at Community Hospital on a new 130,000-square-foot cancer center. Another project that has been completed at the hospital is a new child care facility for employees and others.
Photos by Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
