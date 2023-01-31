Community Hospital is launching a new program aimed at helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities find jobs.
The program, called Project Search, was created by the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in 1996, and has since grown to be used in more than 600 locations around the globe, including the Mesa County Workforce Center, which started it up just last fall.
Now, Community Hospital is jumping in, and is to offer internships in a variety of its departments through two full semesters to help participants gain onsite training.
“Over the past two years, we have worked collaboratively with Mesa County Valley School District 51 and many other community partners to help yield better preparation for our young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in crossing the bridge to successful adulthood,” said Christina O’Dell, director of volunteer services at the hospital.
Expansion of this program is only one of many ways various state and local agencies are trying to address the high unemployment rate for people with disabilities.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only about 38% of workers with disabilities nationwide have jobs, compared to about 77% for non-disabled workers ages 16 to 64.
Last fall, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment turned a pilot program into a permanent one to create a Disability Program Navigator designed to connect disabled workers to participating workforce development centers, including Garfield, Delta, Montrose, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties.
Under Project Search, participants learn a variety of skills that help them get and maintain employment, from financial literacy to workplace safety.
The program isn’t restricted to just those with developmental disabilities, but also those with chronic illnesses, traumatic injuries, rehabilitation issues and other disabilities.
Training programs are gear toward an individual’s specific issues and needs, according to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Community Hospital’s program is being done in partnership with Mesa County Valley School District 51, Strive/Mesa Developmental Services, the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, Arc of Mesa County and the Mesa County Workforce Center.
“Supporting our community is at the forefront of our mission,” said Chris Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Community.
“Project Search is one more way Community Hospital can help foster young talent in our community and we are thrilled to help trailblaze this program on the Western Slope.”