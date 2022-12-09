Community Hospital’s Grand Valley Oncology and Grand Valley ENT and Facial Plastic Surgeons are offering free oral cancer screenings on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Grand Valley ENT and Facial Plastic Surgeons at 2373 G Rd. Suite 270.

The screenings, offered from 1-4 p.m., are an effective method for finding cancer in its early, highly curable stages, Community Hospital said in its press release announcing the screenings.