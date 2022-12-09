Community Hospital’s Grand Valley Oncology and Grand Valley ENT and Facial Plastic Surgeons are offering free oral cancer screenings on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Grand Valley ENT and Facial Plastic Surgeons at 2373 G Rd. Suite 270.
The screenings, offered from 1-4 p.m., are an effective method for finding cancer in its early, highly curable stages, Community Hospital said in its press release announcing the screenings.
In the press release, Community Hospital said that head and neck cancers can be the result of tobacco and alcohol use or through exposure to human papilloma virus (HPV). Approximately 70% of cancers in the oropharynx are linked to HPV.
“We know there is a substantial link between oral cancer and HPV infection in both men and women,” said Grand Valley Oncology Radiation Oncologist Jonathan Frandsen. “This makes screening and vaccinations important tools in cancer prevention.”
“Although head and neck cancers can be devastating in the advanced stages, they can be preventable, and respond favorably to treatment when detected early,” added Adam Baker, an ear, nose, and throat and facial plastic surgeon at Community Hospital. “HPV-associated oropharyngeal cancers are the now the most common form of head and neck cancer in the United States, but are preventable with vaccination and are incredibly responsive to chemoradiation therapy.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment for the free oral cancer screenings, call Grand Valley ENT and Facial Plastic Surgeons at 970-644-3800.