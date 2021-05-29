Come Tuesday, area residents will have a new option for their cardiovascular care.
Community Hospital in Grand Junction is opening its new, state-of-the-art cardiovascular procedure center on its primary hospital campus at 2351 G Road. The center serves as a launchpad for Community Hospital’s newly established cardiology program, Grand Valley Cardiology.
Before this program, we didn’t have a cardiovascular program,” said Dr. Thomas Tobin, chief medical officer. “We worked with cardiologists in the area, and St. Mary’s obviously had the cath lab, so this is kind of the cornerstone for our new cardiovascular service line, which includes an outpatient cardiology clinic, in-patient care and the cath lab.”
Ground broke on the center’s construction in November 2020, with a budget of $8 million and a projected opening date in mid- or late June.
Not only is the center opening about a month early, but it was also completed with about 6% of the original budget unneeded.
MEET THE DOCTORS
The early opening is especially good news for Grand Valley Cardiology. The program employs two cardiologists, Richard Garmany, MD, and Todd James, DO. Garmany has been a cardiologist in the Grand Valley for 14 years, while James moved to the Western Slope this month to join the hospital’s efforts.
With the new procedure center up and running, Community Hospital plans to bring more cardiologists into the fold.
“It’s huge for me as a practicing emergency medicine doctor here in the hospital, just having cardiology on site and not having to transfer patients out for our outpatient clinics and specialists,” Tobin said. “Now, we have an on-site program that’s internal to the organization.”
Among the services that will be provided by the cath lab will be pacemaker implantation, cardiac catheterization and coronary angiography, implanted cardiac monitor placement, stress testing and peripheral vascular procedures.
INSIDE THE FACILITY
Those who use the hospital’s new service will begin their medical process in one of the center’s eight pre/post rooms, where they will be questioned and examined by a nurse and a cardiologist. The pre/post area also includes a room for diagnostic cardiological tests to assess the heart’s function and determine the patient’s course of care.
Within the sterile core of the center is the cath laboratory, which also includes a computer-clad control room. In the cath lab, cardiovascular problems are further explored and analyzed, and interventional and diagnostic procedures are carried out.
Behind the cath lab is the operating room for major cardiovascular procedures.
Finally, once patients are out of surgery, they’ll spend their recovery time in one of the pre/post rooms, unless their condition dictates their post-surgery time be spent somewhere more intensive.
Convenience for hospital employees was also a major factor in the center’s design.
For instance, the nurses’ station is positioned for nurses to always be able to see down both hallways of pre/post rooms, assuring any patient needs or complications never go unnoticed.
“I think it’s a great service to be able to provide for the community and for our own referring internal physicians, so that the care that a patient might have had to go elsewhere for can now come here and get that same outstanding care,” said Joe Gerardi, Community Hospital’s chief operating officer/chief nursing officer.